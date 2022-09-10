Saturday’s Scores

September 11th: US marks 21st anniversary of attacks | DC-area remembrance events | How a history teacher discusses 9/11 with high school students | Jill Biden shares memories
PREP FOOTBALL=

Blue Ridge School 56, Hargrave Military 0

Broadwater Academy 20, Greenbrier Christian 14

Colonial Heights 20, Tazewell 6

Fredericksburg Christian 43, St. Annes-Belfield 17

Kecoughtan 28, Heritage-Newport News 15

Mt Zion, Md. 32, Bishop O’Connell 0

Nansemond-Suffolk 47, Christchurch 21

New Kent 41, Bruton 14

St. Christopher’s 17, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 10

Va. Episcopal 60, Richmond Christian 8

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

