DE Ryan Kerrigan announces retirement with Commanders

Defensive end Ryan Kerrigan, who spent 10 of his 11 seasons with Washington, is hanging up his cleats.

On Friday, the lineman signed a one-day contract with the Commanders to make his retirement official.

“Sometimes I think about the life that I’ve been able to live because of football, and I can’t believe it’s me that’s been chosen to live it. No matter how long I played and no matter how focused I was on the task at hand, I thankfully never lost sight of just how cool it is to be an NFL player,” Kerrigan wrote in a statement.

He added, “While I’m thankful for the amazing times and memories I was able to have as a player, I’m equally thankful to now have the wisdom and courage to walk away. We all eventually come to the end of our playing days, and that time is now for me.”

Kerrigan was drafted by Washington in 2011 with the 16th overall pick after a four-year college career at Purdue University. He’s the team’s all-time sack leader with 95.5 and made four Pro Bowl appearances. He spent the 2021 season with the team’s division rival Philadelphia Eagles without recording a sack.

“We are thrilled that Ryan Kerrigan is retiring in the burgundy and gold. Ryan is one of the most accomplished players in franchise history both statistically and in how he carried himself with class both on the field and off the field in the community,” Washington’s co-owners Dan and Tanya Snyder said in a statement. “Ryan and his family will always have a place here with this franchise.”

Kerrigan said that he is proud to call Washington D.C. his home.