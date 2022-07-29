WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia, Ukraine on shelling of POW prison | Zelenskyy visits port as Ukraine prepares to ship out grain | Ukrainian court lowers soldier's war crimes sentence | US finds it’s hard to shun Russia
Home » Washington, DC Sports » DE Ryan Kerrigan announces…

DE Ryan Kerrigan announces retirement with Commanders

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

July 29, 2022, 2:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Defensive end Ryan Kerrigan, who spent 10 of his 11 seasons with Washington, is hanging up his cleats.

On Friday, the lineman signed a one-day contract with the Commanders to make his retirement official.

“Sometimes I think about the life that I’ve been able to live because of football, and I can’t believe it’s me that’s been chosen to live it. No matter how long I played and no matter how focused I was on the task at hand, I thankfully never lost sight of just how cool it is to be an NFL player,” Kerrigan wrote in a statement.

He added, “While I’m thankful for the amazing times and memories I was able to have as a player, I’m equally thankful to now have the wisdom and courage to walk away. We all eventually come to the end of our playing days, and that time is now for me.”

Kerrigan was drafted by Washington in 2011 with the 16th overall pick after a four-year college career at Purdue University. He’s the team’s all-time sack leader with 95.5 and made four Pro Bowl appearances. He spent the 2021 season with the team’s division rival Philadelphia Eagles without recording a sack.

“We are thrilled that Ryan Kerrigan is retiring in the burgundy and gold. Ryan is one of the most accomplished players in franchise history both statistically and in how he carried himself with class both on the field and off the field in the community,” Washington’s co-owners Dan and Tanya Snyder said in a statement. “Ryan and his family will always have a place here with this franchise.”

Kerrigan said that he is proud to call Washington D.C. his home.

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

USPS looks to shed 50K employees through attrition over 10-year ‘break-even’ plan

IRS gets $80B to 'rebuild' its capacity under Senate reconciliation deal

House lawmakers pan VA EHR as 'bad investment' with upcoming $39B cost estimate

DoD trying to educate service members about abortion options

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up