DC Sports Hall of Fame ready to celebrate new members

The Washington D.C. Sports Hall of Fame is set to welcome six new members and one team with a formal induction ceremony scheduled for July 31 at 12:30 p.m., before the Nationals and Cardinals game at Nationals Park.

The D.C. Sports Hall of Fame class of 2020 includes Len Elmore, Bob Geoghan, Mark Johnson, Mark Lerner, Alan Webb, Christy Winters Scott, and the 2021 Washington Spirit.

“The D.C. Sports Hall of Fame is grateful once again for the support of our collaborative host organization, the Washington Nationals, and the Lerner family to hold our induction ceremony at the ballpark on July 31,” said D.C. Sports Hall of Fame selection committee chairman Bobby Goldwater.

LEN ELMORE: Len Elmore was an All-American and All-ACC center at the University of Maryland where he remains the Terps’ all-time leading rebounder and only player with both 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 points. A 10-year pro in the ABA and NBA, the respected attorney is a TV analyst and member of the Knight Commission for Intercollegiate Athletics.

BOB GEOGHAN: Bob Geoghan was an influential force in the area’s basketball community for more than 40 years as the creator of the McDonald’s All-American Boys and Girls Games, Capital Classic High School All-Star Game, Washington Metropolitan Basketball Hall of Fame, and Nell and John Wooden Leadership in Coaching Award. The lifelong Washingtonian died earlier this year.

MARK “TOO SHARP” JOHNSON: The native Washingtonian is considered one of the area’s greatest-ever boxers, as a three-time world champion, the first African American and second American to win a world flyweight title and the youngest inductee into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2012.

MARK LERNER: Mark Lerner is a native Washingtonian who has had exceptional accomplishments in combining community engagement, philanthropic initiatives and business acumen as the managing principal owner of the Washington Nationals, as a partner in Monumental Sports & Entertainment, in many area civic and charitable leadership positions, and as a laureate inductee of the Washington Business Hall of Fame and Junior Achievement of Greater Washington.

ALAN WEBB: The Reston native and South Lakes High School standout is the fastest miler in U.S. history and was the first high school runner to break the 4-minute barrier indoors, a Big Ten cross country and 1,500-meter champion at the University of Michigan, a three-time 1,500-meter national champion and a 2004 U.S. Olympian.

CHRISTY WINTERS SCOTT: Widely considered to be the greatest-ever female basketball player at South Lakes High School, she led the Seahawks to a 29-0 record and the 1986 Virginia AAA state title as a senior and was named the consensus D.C. Metro Area All-Met player of the year.

As a University of Maryland star, Winters Scott finished among the all-time leaders in most of the Terps’ statistical categories and first team All-ACC as a senior. She has been a highly regarded basketball commentator and a successful coach with championship seasons at her high school alma mater.

TEAM OF DISTINCTION — 2021 WASHINGTON SPIRIT: The Spirit captured the 2021 NWSL championship, the first in the team’s history, with an inspirational demonstration of perseverance and resilience to rise above all challenges and distractions.