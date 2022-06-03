RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: How long can Ukraine keep up the fight? | Keeping the lights on in eastern Ukraine | 100 speeches in 100 days of war | Marriott to suspend operations in Russia
Huber hits go-ahead double in 9th, UConn beats Wake Forest

The Associated Press

June 3, 2022, 5:43 PM

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Ben Huber dropped a double in front of a diving centerfielder in the top of the ninth inning and No. 3 seed UConn held off second-seeded Wake Forest 8-7 on Friday in the College Park Regional.

Lucas Costello couldn’t come up with the diving catch and David Smith, who reached on a fielding error to lead off the ninth, scored easily from second to break the tie.

UConn starter Austin Peterson struck out 11 in six innings and Justin Willis (2-1) went 1 2/3 scoreless innings to secure the win.

Casey Dana led UConn (47-13) with three hits and two RBIs, and Huber and Bryan Padilla also had two RBIs apiece.

Wake Forest starter Rhett Lowder went 6 1/3 innings while allowing 10 hits and seven earned runs. Camden Minacci (2-4) pitched the ninth.

Wake Forest (40-18-1) had tied it at 7 after a four-run eighth inning, capped by Adam Cecere’s two-run homer to center.

