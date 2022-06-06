How to watch Maryland Terrapins baseball in 2022 College Park Regional

Maryland baseball has forced a win-or-go-home rematch against the Huskies on Monday night to determine the winner of the College Park Regional.

It all comes down to Monday night.

Monday’s game will be the last of seven that were played this weekend at Bob “Turtle” Smith Stadium as part of the College Park Regional. Maryland, the No. 15 seed nationally, played host to UConn, Wake Forest and Long Island University, the school’s first time hosting a regional at their home ballpark in College Park.

The winner of the 2022 College Park Regional will advance to a best-of-three Super Regionals series against the team that emerges from the Stanford Regional, which will be determined on Monday in a winner-take-all game between the Cardinal and Texas State. Maryland seeks its first Super Regional appearance since 2015.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 College Park Regional.

2022 COLLEGE PARK REGIONAL INFORMATION

When is the 2022 College Park Regional?

The 2022 College Park Regional began Friday, June 3. LIU was eliminated after two straight losses to Maryland and Wake Forest. The Demon Decons were eliminated on Sunday by Maryland. After the Terrapins defeated UConn on Sunday night, the two teams will matchup once again on Monday to determine the winner of the College Park Regional.

Where is the 2022 College Park Regional?

The 2022 College Park Regional will be hosted at Bob “Turtle” Smith Stadium in College Park, Maryland. The stadium has a seating capacity of 2,500.

How to watch the 2022 College Park Regional

All games will be available for streaming on Watch ESPN with a valid ESPN+ account or cable subscription. Select games will also be aired on the ESPNU channel.

2022 COLLEGE PARK REGIONAL BRACKET

1. No. 15 Maryland (45-12)

2. Wake Forest (40-17-1)

3. UConn (46-13)

4. LIU (37-19)

*records entering College Park Regional

2022 COLLEGE PARK REGIONAL SCHEDULE

June 3, Game 1: #3 UConn 8, #2 Wake Forest 7

June 3, Game 2: #1 Maryland 23, #4 LIU 2

June 4*: Wake Forest 10, LIU 4 (LIU eliminated)

June 4: UConn 10, Maryland 5

June 5*: Maryland 10, Wake Forest 5 (Wake Forest eliminated)

June 5: Maryland 7, UConn 6

June 6: Maryland vs. UConn (7 p.m. ET)

*Elimination game for at least one team

2022 COLLEGE PARK REGIONAL PLAYERS TO WATCH

OF Chris Alleyne, Maryland: Maryland boasts one of the best offenses in the country and Chris Alleyne is a big reason why. The center fielder paced the Terps with 22 home runs, 23 stolen bases and 75 RBIs this season on his way to winning Big Ten Player of the Year honors. Also a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes award, Alleyne hit .346 with a 1.131 OPS as a fifth-year senior.

RHP Rhett Lowder, Wake Forest: Rhett Lowder made a case for one of the best individual pitching seasons in Wake Forest history this year, going 11-3 with a 2.61 ERA and 98 strikeouts over 15 starts. He’s the first player in program history to win ACC Pitcher of the Year. Lowder’s best start of the year was his final one of the regular season: He threw a complete game against NC State, allowing two runs with six strikeouts and no walks.

OF Erik Stock, UConn: The Huskies won both the Big East’s regular season and tournament titles behind the play of Erik Stock, a unanimous first-team all-conference outfielder who wears down pitchers with his impressive plate discipline. He led UConn in all three slash line statistics at .375/.443/.600 as he tallied 90 hits, 21 doubles and 144 total bases (all most on the team). Stock also had as many walks (31) as he did strikeouts.

RHP Joshua Loeschorn, LIU: Breaking rival Bryant’s streak of seven straight seasons winning NEC Pitcher of the Year was LIU’s Joshua Loeschorn, a senior out of Butler, New Jersey, who went 11-2 with a 3.02 ERA and 102 strikeouts. He enters the tournament red-hot. Over his last five outings, including a relief appearance during the NEC tournament in which he locked down his first save of the year in extra innings, Loeschorn has a 1.08 ERA.