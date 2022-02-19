OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 7:29 PM

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blue Ridge School 86, Hargrave Military 46

Fort Chiswell 65, Auburn 49

Peninsula Catholic 63, Atlantic Shores Christian 54

Richmond Christian 90, Banner Christian 75

SPIRIT Home School 62, Fairfax Home School 53

St. John Paul the Great 62, Maret, D.C. 60

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 96, Episcopal 61

Summit Christian Academy 63, The New Community School 36

United Christian Academy 59, Ridgeview Christian 52

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

