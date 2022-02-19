Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blue Ridge School 86, Hargrave Military 46
Fort Chiswell 65, Auburn 49
Peninsula Catholic 63, Atlantic Shores Christian 54
Richmond Christian 90, Banner Christian 75
SPIRIT Home School 62, Fairfax Home School 53
St. John Paul the Great 62, Maret, D.C. 60
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 96, Episcopal 61
Summit Christian Academy 63, The New Community School 36
United Christian Academy 59, Ridgeview Christian 52
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
