Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Auburn 63, Fort Chiswell 54 Blacksburg 58, Salem 43 Christiansburg 43, Bassett 34 Eastern Montgomery 50, Covington…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Auburn 63, Fort Chiswell 54

Blacksburg 58, Salem 43

Christiansburg 43, Bassett 34

Eastern Montgomery 50, Covington 11

Eastside 59, Rye Cove 42

Galax 37, Grayson County 27

Gate City 66, Abingdon 45

George Wythe-Wytheville 64, Bland County 38

Hampton 102, Denbigh 7

Honaker 47, Grundy 32

Norfolk Christian School 69, Atlantic Shores Christian 19

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 58, Cave Spring 31

Princess Anne 64, Kellam 22

Pulaski County 84, Hidden Valley 21

Richlands 44, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 26

Roanoke Valley Christian 58, Timberlake Christian 55

Sherando 47, John Handley 11

Skyline 59, Broadway 52

StoneBridge School 40, Portsmouth Christian 22

Strasburg 59, East Rockingham 36

Twin Springs 48, Castlewood 16

Union 66, Lee High 46

Western Branch 60, Bayside 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Western Albemarle vs. Goochland, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.