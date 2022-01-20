CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » Washington, DC Sports » Thursday's Scores

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press

January 20, 2022, 10:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 70, Monticello 50

Flint Hill School 59, Madeira School 14

Jefferson Forest 59, Brookville 32

Lord Botetourt 61, Floyd County 40

Madison County 44, East Rockingham 28

National Christian Academy, Md. 70, Word of Life 47

Pulaski County 62, Blacksburg 27

Ridgeview 60, Union 46

StoneBridge School 36, Gateway Christian 14

The Covenant School 55, North Cross 16

Westover Christian 34, Timberlake Christian 26

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Carroll County vs. Radford, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports | Washington, DC Sports

USPS, building off popular licensing deals, branches out into stamp NFTs

New Federal Sustainability Plan harnesses fewer fossil fuels, more procurement power to fight climate change

Court blocks vaccine mandate for federal employees

SSA reaches agreement with 3 unions over office reentry plans

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up