Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 70, Monticello 50
Flint Hill School 59, Madeira School 14
Jefferson Forest 59, Brookville 32
Lord Botetourt 61, Floyd County 40
Madison County 44, East Rockingham 28
National Christian Academy, Md. 70, Word of Life 47
Pulaski County 62, Blacksburg 27
Ridgeview 60, Union 46
StoneBridge School 36, Gateway Christian 14
The Covenant School 55, North Cross 16
Westover Christian 34, Timberlake Christian 26
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Carroll County vs. Radford, ppd.
