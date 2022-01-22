Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Gwynn Park 56, Frederick Douglass 55
Highland-Warrenton, Va. 75, Mt Zion 70
Lake Clifton 66, Mergenthaler 55
Life Christian, Va. 58, Rock Creek Christian Academy 50
Overlea 67, Joppatowne 53
Poolesville 57, Watkins Mill 42
St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 64, National Christian Academy 55
Surrattsville 36, Central 34
Westlake 84, McDonough 25
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
