Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press

January 22, 2022, 8:31 PM

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Gwynn Park 56, Frederick Douglass 55

Highland-Warrenton, Va. 75, Mt Zion 70

Lake Clifton 66, Mergenthaler 55

Life Christian, Va. 58, Rock Creek Christian Academy 50

Overlea 67, Joppatowne 53

Poolesville 57, Watkins Mill 42

St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 64, National Christian Academy 55

Surrattsville 36, Central 34

Westlake 84, McDonough 25

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

