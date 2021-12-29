CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Staffing changes due to COVID-19 in Montgomery Co. fire | Va. adds new deaths from 2020 | Where to get a COVID test this week | Latest DC area COVID data
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated Press

December 29, 2021, 10:04 PM

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annandale 73, W.T. Woodson 55

Atlee 57, Dinwiddie 56

Bearden, Tenn. 81, Abingdon 45

Blue Ridge School 58, Trinity Byrnes School, S.C. 42

Chambers, N.C. 58, Va. Episcopal 48

Fort Chiswell 43, North Stokes, N.C. 40

Grayson County 57, Elkin, N.C. 40

J.I. Burton 52, Central – Wise 26

Martinsburg, W.Va. 71, Millbrook 60

Norfolk Academy 66, Westover Christian 29

Paul VI Catholic High School 59, Imhotep Charter, Pa. 50

Peninsula Catholic 60, Milton, Ga. 49

Richlands 49, Northwood 39

Richmond Christian 45, Lake Taylor 42

Seton School 42, Mount Vernon 40

South County 58, Theodore Roosevelt, D.C. 53

St. Annes-Belfield 64, Benedictine 62

Tabb 58, Gloucester 49

The Covenant School 56, Fuqua School 29

Union 61, Volunteer, Tenn. 60

Veritas Collegiate Academy 73, Coastal Home School, Ga. 54

Virginia High 60, Chilhowie 45

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

