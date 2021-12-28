Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 73, Riverside 67
Alleghany 62, Covington 48
Annandale 70, James Madison 64, OT
Archbishop Ryan, Pa. 65, Carmel 49
Archbishop Stepinac, N.Y. 54, John Marshall 50
Brooke Point 69, Briar Woods 67
Chilhowie 52, Grundy 40
Combine Academy, N.C. 69, Va. Episcopal 56
Green Run 66, Tunstall 60
Hayfield 83, Loudoun County 54
Henrico 48, Douglas Freeman 47
Honaker 49, Rye Cove 47
Hopewell 87, Monacan 49
Lake Braddock 92, Unity Reed 83
Nansemond River 75, Warwick 45
South Lakes 87, Skyline 41
Thomas Dale 59, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 43
Veritas Collegiate Academy 77, Ridgeland-Hardeeville, S.C. 50
Virginia High 54, Lebanon 43
Western Albemarle 57, Stafford 40
Woodbridge 61, Oakton 43
