Tuesday’s Scores

Abingdon 62, Graham 53
Bishop O’Connell 61, Salesian-Richmond, Calif. 48
Blacksburg 64, Lord Botetourt 58
Buffalo Gap 59, R.E. Lee-Staunton 53
Castlewood 60, Twin Valley 47
Charlottesville 76, Wilson Memorial 47
Churchland 63, Tallwood 61
Courtland 63, James Monroe 55
East Rockingham 77, Luray 33
Fairfax 57, Herndon 36
Floyd County 73, Bassett 57
Fort Chiswell 77, Giles 56
Galax 68, George Wythe-Wytheville 65, OT
Highland-Warrenton 74, Arundel Christian, Md. 35
James Wood 45, Fauquier 43
Lancaster 80, Surry County 31
Lee High 71, KACHEA, Tenn. 50
Liberty-Bealeton 48, John Handley 45
Lloyd Bird 87, Edison 71
Magna Vista 70, Mayodan McMichael, N.C. 60
Marion 68, Chilhowie 65
Massaponax 63, Fredericksburg Christian 46
Millbrook 71, Kettle Run 67
New Kent 60, Goochland 51
Oak Hill Academy 76, IMG Academy-Blue, Fla. 72
Peninsula Catholic 70, Kill Devil Hills First Flight, N.C. 52
Radford 64, Roanoke Catholic 55
Richlands 70, Grundy 47
Ridgeview 62, Letcher County Central, Ky. 57
Rustburg 63, Gretna 50
Skyline 59, Broadway 44
Woodstock Central 49, Clarke County 43
Yorktown vs. Annandale, ccd.
