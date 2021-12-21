Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Abingdon 62, Graham 53 Bishop O’Connell 61, Salesian-Richmond, Calif. 48 Blacksburg 64, Lord Botetourt 58 Buffalo Gap…

Abingdon 62, Graham 53

Bishop O’Connell 61, Salesian-Richmond, Calif. 48

Blacksburg 64, Lord Botetourt 58

Buffalo Gap 59, R.E. Lee-Staunton 53

Castlewood 60, Twin Valley 47

Charlottesville 76, Wilson Memorial 47

Churchland 63, Tallwood 61

Courtland 63, James Monroe 55

East Rockingham 77, Luray 33

Fairfax 57, Herndon 36

Floyd County 73, Bassett 57

Fort Chiswell 77, Giles 56

Galax 68, George Wythe-Wytheville 65, OT

Highland-Warrenton 74, Arundel Christian, Md. 35

James Wood 45, Fauquier 43

Lancaster 80, Surry County 31

Lee High 71, KACHEA, Tenn. 50

Liberty-Bealeton 48, John Handley 45

Lloyd Bird 87, Edison 71

Magna Vista 70, Mayodan McMichael, N.C. 60

Marion 68, Chilhowie 65

Massaponax 63, Fredericksburg Christian 46

Millbrook 71, Kettle Run 67

New Kent 60, Goochland 51

Oak Hill Academy 76, IMG Academy-Blue, Fla. 72

Peninsula Catholic 70, Kill Devil Hills First Flight, N.C. 52

Radford 64, Roanoke Catholic 55

Richlands 70, Grundy 47

Ridgeview 62, Letcher County Central, Ky. 57

Rustburg 63, Gretna 50

Skyline 59, Broadway 44

Woodstock Central 49, Clarke County 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Yorktown vs. Annandale, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

