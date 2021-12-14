Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 48, Stuarts Draft 40
Annandale 58, John R. Lewis 48
Armstrong 62, Hopewell 59
Atlantic Shores Christian 77, Ocean Lakes 50
Auburn 73, Bland County 48
Bethel 52, Hampton 44
Blue Ridge School 63, Carmel 47
Cave Spring 63, Glenvar 55
Charlottesville 78, Fluvanna 61
Chilhowie 57, Tazewell 56
Clarke County 61, Madison County 53
Colonial Forge 46, Stafford 44
Craig County 45, Bath County 15
Deep Creek 76, Hickory 49
East Rockingham 78, Mountain View High School 38
Eastside 43, Grundy 30
Episcopal 77, Potomac School 66
First Colonial 58, Frank Cox 45
Glen Allen 73, Thomas Dale 66
Hayfield 95, Justice High School 35
Henrico 79, Patrick Henry-Ashland 51
Highland Springs 55, Atlee 52
Highland-Monterey 44, Eastern Montgomery 28
James Madison 67, Yorktown 62
James River-Buchanan 62, Staunton River 19
John Champe 60, Osbourn 55
Kecoughtan 102, Warwick 60
Kellam 43, Bayside 32
Kettle Run 63, Park View-Sterling 44
Lake Taylor 55, Churchland 51
Lord Botetourt 72, Floyd County 64
Marion 62, Northwood 50
Massaponax 54, Mountain View 38
Matoaca 59, Cosby 58
Maury 69, Manor High School 50
Nansemond-Suffolk 74, Portsmouth Christian 48
Norfolk Christian School 60, TEACH Homeschool 35
Norview 67, Booker T. Washington 41
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 72, Salem 55
Patriot 69, Unity Reed 46
Petersburg 55, Lakeland 36
Phoebus 83, Denbigh 15
Potomac 69, Freedom (W) 57
Pulaski County 61, Christiansburg 57
Rappahannock County 56, Luray 46
Regents 54, Grace Christian 39
Richlands 55, Honaker 48
Rye Cove 51, Central – Wise 50
Salem-Va. Beach 58, Green Run 45
Spotswood 72, Meridian High School 43
Temple Christian 45, Timberlake Christian 39
Thomas Walker 43, Cumberland Gap, Tenn. 31
Varina 82, Hanover 44
Veritas Collegiate Academy 82, Norfolk Collegiate 78
Washington-Lee 76, Herndon 55
Western Albemarle 55, Louisa 45
William Fleming 52, Heritage (Leesburg) 32
Wilson Memorial 60, Turner Ashby 58
Woodberry Forest 44, Church Hill Academy 36
Woodside 46, Menchville 45
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.