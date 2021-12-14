Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Alleghany 48, Stuarts Draft 40 Annandale 58, John R. Lewis 48 Armstrong 62, Hopewell 59 Atlantic Shores…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 48, Stuarts Draft 40

Annandale 58, John R. Lewis 48

Armstrong 62, Hopewell 59

Atlantic Shores Christian 77, Ocean Lakes 50

Auburn 73, Bland County 48

Bethel 52, Hampton 44

Blue Ridge School 63, Carmel 47

Cave Spring 63, Glenvar 55

Charlottesville 78, Fluvanna 61

Chilhowie 57, Tazewell 56

Clarke County 61, Madison County 53

Colonial Forge 46, Stafford 44

Craig County 45, Bath County 15

Deep Creek 76, Hickory 49

East Rockingham 78, Mountain View High School 38

Eastside 43, Grundy 30

Episcopal 77, Potomac School 66

First Colonial 58, Frank Cox 45

Glen Allen 73, Thomas Dale 66

Hayfield 95, Justice High School 35

Henrico 79, Patrick Henry-Ashland 51

Highland Springs 55, Atlee 52

Highland-Monterey 44, Eastern Montgomery 28

James Madison 67, Yorktown 62

James River-Buchanan 62, Staunton River 19

John Champe 60, Osbourn 55

Kecoughtan 102, Warwick 60

Kellam 43, Bayside 32

Kettle Run 63, Park View-Sterling 44

Lake Taylor 55, Churchland 51

Lord Botetourt 72, Floyd County 64

Marion 62, Northwood 50

Massaponax 54, Mountain View 38

Matoaca 59, Cosby 58

Maury 69, Manor High School 50

Nansemond-Suffolk 74, Portsmouth Christian 48

Norfolk Christian School 60, TEACH Homeschool 35

Norview 67, Booker T. Washington 41

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 72, Salem 55

Patriot 69, Unity Reed 46

Petersburg 55, Lakeland 36

Phoebus 83, Denbigh 15

Potomac 69, Freedom (W) 57

Pulaski County 61, Christiansburg 57

Rappahannock County 56, Luray 46

Regents 54, Grace Christian 39

Richlands 55, Honaker 48

Rye Cove 51, Central – Wise 50

Salem-Va. Beach 58, Green Run 45

Spotswood 72, Meridian High School 43

Temple Christian 45, Timberlake Christian 39

Thomas Walker 43, Cumberland Gap, Tenn. 31

Varina 82, Hanover 44

Veritas Collegiate Academy 82, Norfolk Collegiate 78

Washington-Lee 76, Herndon 55

Western Albemarle 55, Louisa 45

William Fleming 52, Heritage (Leesburg) 32

Wilson Memorial 60, Turner Ashby 58

Woodberry Forest 44, Church Hill Academy 36

Woodside 46, Menchville 45

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.