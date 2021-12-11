CORONAVIRUS NEWS: South Africa: Omicron is milder than delta | Vaccine incentive program in Anne Arundel Co. | Md. COVID-19 hospitalization spike triggers action plans | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press

December 11, 2021, 7:42 PM

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bland County 41, Giles 30

Concord Cannon, N.C. 55, Unity Reed 7

David Crockett, Tenn. 64, Twin Springs 16

Grace Christian 38, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 17

Lloyd Bird 58, Hidden Valley 28

Pulaski County 61, Carroll County 45

Western, Md. 61, Alexandria City 40

