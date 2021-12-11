Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Bland County 41, Giles 30 Concord Cannon, N.C. 55, Unity Reed 7 David Crockett, Tenn. 64, Twin…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bland County 41, Giles 30

Concord Cannon, N.C. 55, Unity Reed 7

David Crockett, Tenn. 64, Twin Springs 16

Grace Christian 38, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 17

Lloyd Bird 58, Hidden Valley 28

Pulaski County 61, Carroll County 45

Western, Md. 61, Alexandria City 40

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

