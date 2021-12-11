Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bland County 41, Giles 30
Concord Cannon, N.C. 55, Unity Reed 7
David Crockett, Tenn. 64, Twin Springs 16
Grace Christian 38, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 17
Lloyd Bird 58, Hidden Valley 28
Pulaski County 61, Carroll County 45
Western, Md. 61, Alexandria City 40
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
