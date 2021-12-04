Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= VHSL State Championship= Semifinal= Class 6A= James Madison 28, South County 6 Oscar Smith 49, Battlefield 10 Class…

PREP FOOTBALL=

VHSL State Championship=

Semifinal=

Class 6A=

James Madison 28, South County 6

Oscar Smith 49, Battlefield 10

Class 5A=

Maury 35, Green Run 7

Stone Bridge 28, Highland Springs 26

Class 4A=

Broad Run 28, Salem 24

Varina 35, King’s Fork High School 28

Class 3A=

Liberty Christian 56, Abingdon 13

Phoebus 43, Brentsville 0

Class 2A=

Graham 42, Appomattox 28

King William 38, Woodstock Central 29

Class 1A=

Galax 51, Holston 21

Riverheads 56, Essex 12

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

