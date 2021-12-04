CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press

December 4, 2021, 4:51 PM

PREP FOOTBALL=

VHSL State Championship=

Semifinal=

Class 6A=

James Madison 28, South County 6

Oscar Smith 49, Battlefield 10

Class 5A=

Maury 35, Green Run 7

Stone Bridge 28, Highland Springs 26

Class 4A=

Broad Run 28, Salem 24

Varina 35, King’s Fork High School 28

Class 3A=

Liberty Christian 56, Abingdon 13

Phoebus 43, Brentsville 0

Class 2A=

Graham 42, Appomattox 28

King William 38, Woodstock Central 29

Class 1A=

Galax 51, Holston 21

Riverheads 56, Essex 12

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

