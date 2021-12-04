Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
VHSL State Championship=
Semifinal=
Class 6A=
James Madison 28, South County 6
Oscar Smith 49, Battlefield 10
Class 5A=
Maury 35, Green Run 7
Stone Bridge 28, Highland Springs 26
Class 4A=
Broad Run 28, Salem 24
Varina 35, King’s Fork High School 28
Class 3A=
Liberty Christian 56, Abingdon 13
Phoebus 43, Brentsville 0
Class 2A=
Graham 42, Appomattox 28
King William 38, Woodstock Central 29
Class 1A=
Galax 51, Holston 21
Riverheads 56, Essex 12
