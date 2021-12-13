Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bland County 54, Eastern Montgomery 18
Carroll County 63, Grayson County 57
E.C. Glass 71, Amherst County 57
Glenvar 68, Giles 30
Heritage-Lynchburg 51, Brookville 44
Hermitage 65, Mechanicsville High School 52
Liberty Christian 65, Jefferson Forest 53
Loudoun County 71, Lightridge 56
Loudoun Valley 70, Dominion 57
Millbrook 70, Harrisonburg 49
Miller School 85, St. Annes-Belfield 81
Ridgeview 89, Grundy 49
Rockbridge County 56, Waynesboro 46
Rustburg 57, Liberty-Bedford 46
Strasburg 56, Moorefield, W.Va. 40
Varina 72, Glen Allen 54
Woodstock Central 55, Skyline 49
