Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Bland County 54, Eastern Montgomery 18 Carroll County 63, Grayson County 57 E.C. Glass 71, Amherst County…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bland County 54, Eastern Montgomery 18

Carroll County 63, Grayson County 57

E.C. Glass 71, Amherst County 57

Glenvar 68, Giles 30

Heritage-Lynchburg 51, Brookville 44

Hermitage 65, Mechanicsville High School 52

Liberty Christian 65, Jefferson Forest 53

Loudoun County 71, Lightridge 56

Loudoun Valley 70, Dominion 57

Millbrook 70, Harrisonburg 49

Miller School 85, St. Annes-Belfield 81

Ridgeview 89, Grundy 49

Rockbridge County 56, Waynesboro 46

Rustburg 57, Liberty-Bedford 46

Strasburg 56, Moorefield, W.Va. 40

Varina 72, Glen Allen 54

Woodstock Central 55, Skyline 49

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.