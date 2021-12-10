BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 57, William Fleming 47
Bayside 56, Frank Cox 53
Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 58, Sherando 49
Bethel 56, Denbigh 26
Blacksburg 60, Lord Botetourt 59
Briar Woods 74, Lightridge 38
Buffalo Gap 65, Bath County 7
Clarke County 70, Warren County 54
Colgan 36, Osbourn 30
Cumberland 69, Prince Edward County 67, 2OT
Eastside 59, Lee High 52
Fairfax Christian 64, New Hope Academy, Md. 63
Gar-Field 59, Riverbend 40
Gate City 57, Volunteer, Tenn. 56
George Wythe-Wytheville 62, Fort Chiswell 39
Glen Allen 62, Hermitage 59
Grafton 62, Bruton 56
Grassfield 70, Great Bridge 47
Hampton Christian 65, Hampton Roads 50
Hanover 60, Atlee 38
Hayfield 78, South County 74
Hopewell 63, Colonial Heights 36
Indian River 56, Tallwood 54
Isle of Wight Academy 53, Kenston Forest 48
James Monroe 82, Colonial Beach 30
James Monroe, W.Va. 77, Giles 33
Jamestown 82, Warhill 39
John Battle 64, J.I. Burton 52
John Champe 65, Potomac Falls 53
Kecoughtan 60, Menchville 55
Kempsville 52, Green Run 51
Lake Braddock 81, Chantilly 61
Loudoun County 79, Broad Run 54
Loudoun Valley 62, Heritage (Leesburg) 44
Manor High School 56, Granby 42
Marion 45, Chilhowie 23
Martinsville 65, Patrick County 24
Matoaca 61, Meadowbrook 56
Midlothian 66, Monacan 65
Mills Godwin 56, Deep Run 49
Nansemond River 65, Lakeland 54
Narrows 53, Bland County 49
Nelson County 61, Stuarts Draft 35
Norfolk Academy 69, StoneBridge School 13
Northside 71, Cave Spring 68
Oscar Smith 72, Hickory 37
Parry McCluer 68, Rockbridge County 45
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 67, Franklin County 40
Peninsula Catholic 68, Ashland Blazer, Ky. 65
Pineville, Ky. 86, Thomas Walker 57
Prince George 77, Dinwiddie 66
Princess Anne 61, First Colonial 49
Ridgeview 81, Twin Valley 31
Riverside 55, Rock Ridge 48
Roanoke Catholic 67, Mountain Mission 31
Rural Retreat 66, Eastern Montgomery 33
Salem-Va. Beach 70, Kellam 36
St. Annes-Belfield 70, Bullis, Md. 58
Steward School 70, Norfolk Collegiate 48
Sullivan East, Tenn. 81, Abingdon 60
Surry County 42, Franklin 34
Tabb 48, York 47
Tennessee, Tenn. 69, Central – Wise 41
Tunstall 69, Halifax County 53
Tuscarora 58, Dominion 49
Union 51, Unicoi County, Tenn. 50
Western Albemarle 57, Charlottesville 47
Woodside 79, Gloucester 34
Woodstock Central 41, Mountain View High School 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Strasburg vs. Moorefield, W.Va., ppd. to Dec 13th.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
