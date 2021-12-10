BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Albemarle 57, William Fleming 47 Bayside 56, Frank Cox 53 Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 58, Sherando 49 Bethel…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 57, William Fleming 47

Bayside 56, Frank Cox 53

Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 58, Sherando 49

Bethel 56, Denbigh 26

Blacksburg 60, Lord Botetourt 59

Briar Woods 74, Lightridge 38

Buffalo Gap 65, Bath County 7

Clarke County 70, Warren County 54

Colgan 36, Osbourn 30

Cumberland 69, Prince Edward County 67, 2OT

Eastside 59, Lee High 52

Fairfax Christian 64, New Hope Academy, Md. 63

Gar-Field 59, Riverbend 40

Gate City 57, Volunteer, Tenn. 56

George Wythe-Wytheville 62, Fort Chiswell 39

Glen Allen 62, Hermitage 59

Grafton 62, Bruton 56

Grassfield 70, Great Bridge 47

Hampton Christian 65, Hampton Roads 50

Hanover 60, Atlee 38

Hayfield 78, South County 74

Hopewell 63, Colonial Heights 36

Indian River 56, Tallwood 54

Isle of Wight Academy 53, Kenston Forest 48

James Monroe 82, Colonial Beach 30

James Monroe, W.Va. 77, Giles 33

Jamestown 82, Warhill 39

John Battle 64, J.I. Burton 52

John Champe 65, Potomac Falls 53

Kecoughtan 60, Menchville 55

Kempsville 52, Green Run 51

Lake Braddock 81, Chantilly 61

Loudoun County 79, Broad Run 54

Loudoun Valley 62, Heritage (Leesburg) 44

Manor High School 56, Granby 42

Marion 45, Chilhowie 23

Martinsville 65, Patrick County 24

Matoaca 61, Meadowbrook 56

Midlothian 66, Monacan 65

Mills Godwin 56, Deep Run 49

Nansemond River 65, Lakeland 54

Narrows 53, Bland County 49

Nelson County 61, Stuarts Draft 35

Norfolk Academy 69, StoneBridge School 13

Northside 71, Cave Spring 68

Oscar Smith 72, Hickory 37

Parry McCluer 68, Rockbridge County 45

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 67, Franklin County 40

Peninsula Catholic 68, Ashland Blazer, Ky. 65

Pineville, Ky. 86, Thomas Walker 57

Prince George 77, Dinwiddie 66

Princess Anne 61, First Colonial 49

Ridgeview 81, Twin Valley 31

Riverside 55, Rock Ridge 48

Roanoke Catholic 67, Mountain Mission 31

Rural Retreat 66, Eastern Montgomery 33

Salem-Va. Beach 70, Kellam 36

St. Annes-Belfield 70, Bullis, Md. 58

Steward School 70, Norfolk Collegiate 48

Sullivan East, Tenn. 81, Abingdon 60

Surry County 42, Franklin 34

Tabb 48, York 47

Tennessee, Tenn. 69, Central – Wise 41

Tunstall 69, Halifax County 53

Tuscarora 58, Dominion 49

Union 51, Unicoi County, Tenn. 50

Western Albemarle 57, Charlottesville 47

Woodside 79, Gloucester 34

Woodstock Central 41, Mountain View High School 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Strasburg vs. Moorefield, W.Va., ppd. to Dec 13th.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.