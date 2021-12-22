COVID vaccines to be required for fans at Wizards, Caps games, per D.C. mandate

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Wednesday morning plans to install a citywide COVID-19 mandate for indoor facilities, which will affect those who attend Wizards and Capitals games at Capital One Arena.

Beginning Jan. 15, fans age 12 and older will have to show proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The city also has a mask mandate in place through at least Jan. 31.

This type of vaccine mandate has been implemented in other cities around the country, including San Francisco and New York. Though D.C. had operated with mask requirements previously, a COVID-19 vaccine mandate is a first.

The first games scheduled to be affected by this measure will be Jan. 15 for the Wizards (vs. Portland) and Jan. 16 for the Capitals (vs. Vancouver). The rule will also affect the Capital City Go-Go, who play at the Wizards’ practice facility in Southeast D.C. The Go-Go will play at home on Jan. 22 for the first time after the mandate begins.

Mayor Bowser’s announcement included a timeline that will require full vaccination from COVID-19 for patrons at indoor entertainment facilities on Feb. 15. That means just one dose will not be enough.

For fans to show verification of their vaccine status, they can download the CLEAR app, or present a hard copy or photo of their CDC-issued vaccine card along with a photo ID upon entry to games.

The city continues to adjust requirements based on the spread of the virus. Washington has experienced record cases in recent days in part due to the onset of the Omicron variant.