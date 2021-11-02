Tuesday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Bath County 19, Craig County 10 Gretna 21, Chatham 0 Grundy 26, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 8 James Monroe…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bath County 19, Craig County 10

Gretna 21, Chatham 0

Grundy 26, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 8

James Monroe 35, Covington 16

Massaponax 35, Woodbridge 21

Strasburg 24, East Rockingham 3

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Martinsville vs. Patrick County, ccd.

Washington & Lee vs. West Point, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

