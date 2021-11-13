Saturday’s Scores

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
The Associated Press

November 13, 2021, 4:59 PM

PREP FOOTBALL=

Woodberry Forest 20, Episcopal 17

VHSL Playoffs=

First Round=

Class 1A=

Region D=

Twin Springs 36, Eastside 13

Class 3A=

Region A=

Booker T. Washington 24, Lafayette 22

Class 4A=

Region A=

Hampton 48, Manor High School 0

Region C=

Loudoun County 21, John Handley 6

VISAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Semifinal=

Benedictine 28, St. Christopher’s 14

Trinity Episcopal 35, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 14

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

