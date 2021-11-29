CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Health officials urge more vaccinations | Infectious disease expert in Omicron | Latest local COVID-19 stats | Latest local vaccination numbers
Monday’s Scores

The Associated Press

November 29, 2021, 10:05 PM

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Freedom (W) 56, Annandale 37

Glenvar 43, Hidden Valley 29

Great Bridge 63, Atlantic Shores Christian 20

John Handley 48, Warren County 39

Lee High 39, Rye Cove 34

Loudoun Valley 41, Briar Woods 37

North Cross 49, Craig County 28

Radford 54, Giles 25

Richlands 55, Mountain Mission 45

Riverside 59, Dominion 24

Tuscarora 52, Independence 19

