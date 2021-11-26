PREP FOOTBALL=
VHSL Regional Final=
Class 1A=
Holston 24, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 0
Riverheads 37, Buffalo Gap 0
Class 2A=
Appomattox 27, Glenvar 21
King William 59, Nottoway 12
Woodstock Central 21, Stuarts Draft 6
Class 3A=
Abingdon 28, Lord Botetourt 14
Brentsville 13, Meridian High School 7
Class 4A=
King’s Fork High School 41, Warhill 14
Salem 48, GW-Danville 14
Class 5A=
Green Run 21, Kempsville 17
Highland Springs 52, Hermitage 13
Maury 42, Woodside 0
Stone Bridge 37, Mountain View 0
Class 6A=
Oscar Smith 58, Western Branch 6
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
