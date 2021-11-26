BLACK FRIDAY NEWS: Black Friday weather looks chilly | OK not to Black Friday shop | Saving your Thanksgiving leftovers | High car prices on Black Friday
Home » Washington, DC Sports » Friday's Scores

Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press

November 26, 2021, 9:29 PM

PREP FOOTBALL=

VHSL Regional Final=

Class 1A=

Holston 24, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 0

Riverheads 37, Buffalo Gap 0

Class 2A=

Appomattox 27, Glenvar 21

King William 59, Nottoway 12

Woodstock Central 21, Stuarts Draft 6

Class 3A=

Abingdon 28, Lord Botetourt 14

Brentsville 13, Meridian High School 7

Class 4A=

King’s Fork High School 41, Warhill 14

Salem 48, GW-Danville 14

Class 5A=

Green Run 21, Kempsville 17

Highland Springs 52, Hermitage 13

Maury 42, Woodside 0

Stone Bridge 37, Mountain View 0

Class 6A=

Oscar Smith 58, Western Branch 6

