PREP FOOTBALL= VHSL Regional Final= Class 1A= Holston 24, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 0 Riverheads 37, Buffalo Gap 0 Class 2A=…

PREP FOOTBALL=

VHSL Regional Final=

Class 1A=

Holston 24, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 0

Riverheads 37, Buffalo Gap 0

Class 2A=

Appomattox 27, Glenvar 21

King William 59, Nottoway 12

Woodstock Central 21, Stuarts Draft 6

Class 3A=

Abingdon 28, Lord Botetourt 14

Brentsville 13, Meridian High School 7

Class 4A=

King’s Fork High School 41, Warhill 14

Salem 48, GW-Danville 14

Class 5A=

Green Run 21, Kempsville 17

Highland Springs 52, Hermitage 13

Maury 42, Woodside 0

Stone Bridge 37, Mountain View 0

Class 6A=

Oscar Smith 58, Western Branch 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.