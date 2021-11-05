PREP FOOTBALL= Abingdon 48, Lee High 21 Albemarle 39, Fluvanna 18 Atlantic Shores Christian 37, Portsmouth Christian 12 Atlee 16,…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Abingdon 48, Lee High 21

Albemarle 39, Fluvanna 18

Atlantic Shores Christian 37, Portsmouth Christian 12

Atlee 16, Hanover 7

Bassett 47, Martinsville 3

Battlefield 42, Patriot 41

Bayside 15, Ocean Lakes 14

Broad Run 27, Tuscarora 17

Brooke Point 28, North Stafford 24

Brookville 7, Rustburg 0

Buckingham County 51, Cumberland 8

Cave Spring 21, Blacksburg 14

Central – Wise 42, Grundy 0

Centreville 20, Westfield 0

Charlottesville 27, Monticello 0

Christiansburg 41, Pulaski County 28

Clarke County 44, Page County 7

Colonial Heights 22, Petersburg 10

Covington 28, Craig County 14

Deep Creek 49, Great Bridge 0

Dinwiddie 35, Thomas Dale 21

Douglas Freeman 8, Glen Allen 6

Eastside 53, Castlewood 18

Essex 42, Rappahannock 14

Floyd County 15, Carroll County 14

Freedom (South Riding) 25, John Champe 20

Galax 41, Grayson County 6

George Marshall 38, Herndon 0

George Wythe-Wytheville 27, Fort Chiswell 6

Hayfield 28, Edison 6

Heritage-Lynchburg 55, Amherst County 20

Hickory 38, Lakeland 30

Holston 16, Chilhowie 3

J.I. Burton 12, Thomas Walker 7

James Madison 36, Chantilly 14

James Monroe 3, Chancellor 0

James River-Midlothian 28, Midlothian 14

James Robinson 42, West Potomac 19

Jefferson Forest 35, Liberty-Bedford 21

John Handley 26, James Wood 14

Justice High School 52, John R. Lewis 7

Kempsville 19, Kellam 2

Kettle Run 57, Sherando 35

King George 33, Courtland 13

King William 38, K&Q Central 14

King’s Fork High School 48, Nansemond River 15

Lake Braddock 20, South County 6

Lake Taylor 53, Norcom 6

Langley 24, McLean 21

Liberty Christian 41, E.C. Glass 21

Liberty-Bealeton 24, Fauquier 20

Lightridge 41, Rock Ridge 7

Lord Botetourt 70, Staunton River 7

Loudoun County 21, Heritage (Leesburg) 7

Louisa 31, Goochland 10

Madison County 26, Luray 20

Magna Vista 45, Patrick County 20

Manor High School 16, Booker T. Washington 8

Massaponax 44, Colonial Forge 20

Maury 40, Norview 6

Meridian High School 48, William Monroe 17

Mills Godwin 29, TJHS 14

Mount Vernon 36, Falls Church 21

Nansemond-Suffolk 62, St. Annes-Belfield 14

Narrows 56, Bath County 0

New Kent 35, Smithfield 21

Norfolk Academy 20, Norfolk Christian School 7

North Cross def. Christchurch, forfeit

Nottoway 60, Bluestone 12

Parry McCluer 35, Eastern Montgomery 0

Patrick Henry-Ashland 38, Mechanicsville High School 14

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 28, Northwood 21

Poquoson 37, Grafton 8

Potomac 40, Colgan 0

Powhatan 42, Cosby 6

Radford 42, James River-Buchanan 0

Richlands 35, Virginia High 20

Ridgeview 48, Gate City 7

Riverbend 28, Mountain View 6

Riverheads 35, Stuarts Draft 13

Rural Retreat 28, Lebanon 7

Salem 37, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 13

Salem-Va. Beach 20, Frank Cox 13

Skyline 13, Warren County 7

South Lakes 36, Oakton 20

Spotswood 14, Harrisonburg 13

Spotsylvania 35, Caroline 14

St. Michael 41, St. John’s Catholic Prep, Md. 0

Stone Bridge 56, Independence 7

Sussex Central 28, Surry County 22

Tallwood 42, Princess Anne 8

Turner Ashby 31, Rockbridge County 0

Union 53, John Battle 6

Warhill 14, Lafayette 7

Waynesboro 28, Broadway 26

William Campbell 34, Dan River 24

William Fleming 35, William Byrd 7

Woodberry Forest 41, Fork Union Prep 12

Woodgrove 16, Loudoun Valley 13

York 52, Bruton 7

