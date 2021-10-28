Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Battlefield 28, Gar-Field 7
Briar Woods 18, Riverside 7
Broadway 49, Spotswood 14
Buffalo Gap 46, Wilson Memorial 22
Chancellor 35, Culpeper 14
Charlottesville 32, Fluvanna 27
Churchland 36, Manor High School 6
Clarke County 14, Luray 0
Courtland 28, Eastern View 7
East Rockingham 44, Madison County 13
Graham 46, Blacksburg 7
James Monroe 40, Caroline 0
Lee High 48, John Battle 0
Matoaca 28, Hopewell 15
Meridian High School 71, Manassas Park 0
Mountain View 35, North Stafford 21
North Cross 49, Hargrave Military 0
Nottoway 63, Randolph-Henry 0
Orange County 27, Goochland 24
Riverheads 56, R.E. Lee-Staunton 7
Spotsylvania 37, King George 0
Stone Bridge 42, Potomac Falls 0
Strasburg 34, Page County 12
Surry County 64, Park View-South Hill 42
Tuscarora 42, Lightridge 7
Waynesboro 27, Turner Ashby 14
Woodgrove 38, Independence 22
Woodstock Central 48, William Monroe 21
