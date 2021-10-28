Coronavirus News: Antidepressant shows promise for treating early COVID | Pandemic led to record pro bono hours in DC | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press

October 28, 2021, 10:00 PM

PREP FOOTBALL=

Battlefield 28, Gar-Field 7

Briar Woods 18, Riverside 7

Broadway 49, Spotswood 14

Buffalo Gap 46, Wilson Memorial 22

Chancellor 35, Culpeper 14

Charlottesville 32, Fluvanna 27

Churchland 36, Manor High School 6

Clarke County 14, Luray 0

Courtland 28, Eastern View 7

East Rockingham 44, Madison County 13

Graham 46, Blacksburg 7

James Monroe 40, Caroline 0

Lee High 48, John Battle 0

Matoaca 28, Hopewell 15

Meridian High School 71, Manassas Park 0

Mountain View 35, North Stafford 21

North Cross 49, Hargrave Military 0

Nottoway 63, Randolph-Henry 0

Orange County 27, Goochland 24

Riverheads 56, R.E. Lee-Staunton 7

Spotsylvania 37, King George 0

Stone Bridge 42, Potomac Falls 0

Strasburg 34, Page County 12

Surry County 64, Park View-South Hill 42

Tuscarora 42, Lightridge 7

Waynesboro 27, Turner Ashby 14

Woodgrove 38, Independence 22

Woodstock Central 48, William Monroe 21

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

