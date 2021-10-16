Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Bishop O’Connell 15, Bishop Ireton 14
GW-Danville 34, Halifax County 16
Hampton 68, Denbigh 0
John Handley 34, Sherando 7
Lebanon 13, Castlewood 3
Riverheads 56, Wilson Memorial 14
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 28, Landon, Md. 26
