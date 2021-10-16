Coronavirus News: Manassas school reopens in-person classes next week | DC sets rent relief application deadline | FDA endorses booster for J&J vaccine | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press

October 16, 2021, 4:32 PM

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bishop O’Connell 15, Bishop Ireton 14

GW-Danville 34, Halifax County 16

Hampton 68, Denbigh 0

John Handley 34, Sherando 7

Lebanon 13, Castlewood 3

Riverheads 56, Wilson Memorial 14

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 28, Landon, Md. 26

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

