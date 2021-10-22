PREP FOOTBALL=
Battlefield 53, Osbourn Park 0
Booker T. Washington 49, Granby 14
Broadway 42, Rockbridge County 0
Brookville 36, Amherst County 21
Buckingham County 19, Amelia County 13
Central – Wise 72, Lee High 21
Chancellor 46, Caroline 0
Christiansburg 37, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 14
Clarke County 28, East Rockingham 14
Courtland 46, Culpeper 0
Dan River 35, Nelson County 0
Franklin County 42, William Fleming 35
Gar-Field 13, C.D. Hylton 0
Gate City 42, John Battle 6
Grayson County 21, Fort Chiswell 7
Green Run 60, Princess Anne 0
Heritage-Lynchburg 61, Jefferson Forest 8
J.I. Burton 34, Castlewood 13
James Madison 34, Westfield 0
James Robinson 69, W.T. Woodson 27
James Wood 23, Fauquier 0
K&Q Central 16, West Point 0
Kecoughtan 71, Denbigh 0
Kempsville 33, Bayside 3
Kenston Forest def. The Covenant School, forfeit
King George 39, Eastern View 0
Lafayette 45, Jamestown 7
Lancaster 63, Essex 0
Lloyd Bird 24, Powhatan 23
Lord Botetourt 36, Northside 15
Loudoun County 28, Independence 7
Loudoun Valley 38, Lightridge 13
Manchester 42, Cosby 7
Matoaca 28, Colonial Heights 6
North Cross 48, Fishburne Military 0
Nottoway 57, Prince Edward County 22
Orange County 35, Monticello 0
Oscar Smith 51, Nansemond River 13
Parry McCluer 35, Covington 6
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 27, Honaker 21
Phoebus 44, Woodside 0
Poquoson 49, Bruton 7
Potomac Falls 20, Briar Woods 7
Radford 42, Floyd County 7
Riverheads 56, Fort Defiance 7
Salem 35, Cave Spring 0
Salem-Va. Beach 27, Kellam 13
Spotsylvania 33, James Monroe 6
Stone Bridge 34, Woodgrove 14
Strasburg 20, Luray 0
Stuarts Draft 42, Wilson Memorial 0
Tabb 21, New Kent 7
Thomas Dale 41, Petersburg 8
Tuscarora 49, Dominion 0
Twin Springs def. Jenkins, Ky., forfeit
Warhill 42, Grafton 0
Warren County 13, William Monroe 3
Western Albemarle 8, Fluvanna 0, OT
Western Branch 21, Deep Creek 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Annandale vs. Falls Church, ccd.
Bath County vs. Craig County, ppd.
Madison County vs. Mountain View High School, ccd.
