PREP FOOTBALL=

Battlefield 53, Osbourn Park 0

Booker T. Washington 49, Granby 14

Broadway 42, Rockbridge County 0

Brookville 36, Amherst County 21

Buckingham County 19, Amelia County 13

Central – Wise 72, Lee High 21

Chancellor 46, Caroline 0

Christiansburg 37, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 14

Clarke County 28, East Rockingham 14

Courtland 46, Culpeper 0

Dan River 35, Nelson County 0

Franklin County 42, William Fleming 35

Gar-Field 13, C.D. Hylton 0

Gate City 42, John Battle 6

Grayson County 21, Fort Chiswell 7

Green Run 60, Princess Anne 0

Heritage-Lynchburg 61, Jefferson Forest 8

J.I. Burton 34, Castlewood 13

James Madison 34, Westfield 0

James Robinson 69, W.T. Woodson 27

James Wood 23, Fauquier 0

K&Q Central 16, West Point 0

Kecoughtan 71, Denbigh 0

Kempsville 33, Bayside 3

Kenston Forest def. The Covenant School, forfeit

King George 39, Eastern View 0

Lafayette 45, Jamestown 7

Lancaster 63, Essex 0

Lloyd Bird 24, Powhatan 23

Lord Botetourt 36, Northside 15

Loudoun County 28, Independence 7

Loudoun Valley 38, Lightridge 13

Manchester 42, Cosby 7

Matoaca 28, Colonial Heights 6

North Cross 48, Fishburne Military 0

Nottoway 57, Prince Edward County 22

Orange County 35, Monticello 0

Oscar Smith 51, Nansemond River 13

Parry McCluer 35, Covington 6

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 27, Honaker 21

Phoebus 44, Woodside 0

Poquoson 49, Bruton 7

Potomac Falls 20, Briar Woods 7

Radford 42, Floyd County 7

Riverheads 56, Fort Defiance 7

Salem 35, Cave Spring 0

Salem-Va. Beach 27, Kellam 13

Spotsylvania 33, James Monroe 6

Stone Bridge 34, Woodgrove 14

Strasburg 20, Luray 0

Stuarts Draft 42, Wilson Memorial 0

Tabb 21, New Kent 7

Thomas Dale 41, Petersburg 8

Tuscarora 49, Dominion 0

Twin Springs def. Jenkins, Ky., forfeit

Warhill 42, Grafton 0

Warren County 13, William Monroe 3

Western Albemarle 8, Fluvanna 0, OT

Western Branch 21, Deep Creek 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Annandale vs. Falls Church, ccd.

Bath County vs. Craig County, ppd.

Madison County vs. Mountain View High School, ccd.

