Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Blue Ridge School 50, Hargrave Military 13
Booker T. Washington 48, Lakeland 28
Greenbrier Christian 37, Broadwater Academy 28
Hampton 32, Woodside 6
Independence 42, Bishop Ireton 6
John Handley 48, Spotswood 6
The Covenant School 48, Randolph-Macon Academy 24
Va. Episcopal 46, Southampton Academy 20
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.