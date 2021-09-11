9/11 ANNIVERSARY: DC school honors teacher killed on 9/11 | 9/11 Pentagon survivor looks back | Entertainment's response to 9/11 | Covering 9/11 before smartphones
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press

September 11, 2021, 8:31 PM

PREP FOOTBALL=

Blue Ridge School 50, Hargrave Military 13

Booker T. Washington 48, Lakeland 28

Greenbrier Christian 37, Broadwater Academy 28

Hampton 32, Woodside 6

Independence 42, Bishop Ireton 6

John Handley 48, Spotswood 6

The Covenant School 48, Randolph-Macon Academy 24

Va. Episcopal 46, Southampton Academy 20

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

