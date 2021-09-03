CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Efforts grow to stamp out use of parasite drug | When will boosters be needed? | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press

September 3, 2021, 9:30 PM

PREP FOOTBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 50, Roanoke Catholic 6

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 50, Broadwater Academy 16

Central – Wise 42, Marion 7

Churchland 21, Grassfield 14

Collegiate-Richmond 21, Goochland 0

Dinwiddie 52, Heritage-Lynchburg 12

Essex 17, Jamestown 0

GW-Danville def. Amherst County, forfeit

Galax 35, Giles 7

Jefferson, W.Va. 41, Sherando 14

K&Q Central 52, Windsor 8

Kenston Forest 48, Randolph-Macon Academy 0

Lakeland 20, Southampton 0

Liberty Christian 45, Bassett 28

Luray 13, Buffalo Gap 12

Magna Vista 48, Dan River 12

Mountain View 28, Gar-Field 6

North Stafford 14, Woodbridge 6

Northwood 37, Rye Cove 0

Oakton 30, W.T. Woodson 13

Riverheads 49, Parry McCluer 0

Spotsylvania 41, Fluvanna 0

St. Christopher’s 55, Flint Hill School 0

Strasburg 25, Broadway 21

Stuarts Draft 51, Waynesboro 14

Sussex Central def. Lancaster, forfeit

Virginia High 63, John Battle 0

West Springfield 56, Edison 3

Western Albemarle 42, Rockbridge County 7

Western Branch 28, Granby 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Grundy vs. River View, W.Va., ccd.

Norview vs. Woodside, ppd.

Stafford vs. Chancellor, ccd.

Tennessee, Tenn. vs. Pulaski County, ccd.

Thomas Walker vs. Hurley, ppd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

