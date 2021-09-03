PREP FOOTBALL=
Atlantic Shores Christian 50, Roanoke Catholic 6
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 50, Broadwater Academy 16
Central – Wise 42, Marion 7
Churchland 21, Grassfield 14
Collegiate-Richmond 21, Goochland 0
Dinwiddie 52, Heritage-Lynchburg 12
Essex 17, Jamestown 0
GW-Danville def. Amherst County, forfeit
Galax 35, Giles 7
Jefferson, W.Va. 41, Sherando 14
K&Q Central 52, Windsor 8
Kenston Forest 48, Randolph-Macon Academy 0
Lakeland 20, Southampton 0
Liberty Christian 45, Bassett 28
Luray 13, Buffalo Gap 12
Magna Vista 48, Dan River 12
Mountain View 28, Gar-Field 6
North Stafford 14, Woodbridge 6
Northwood 37, Rye Cove 0
Oakton 30, W.T. Woodson 13
Riverheads 49, Parry McCluer 0
Spotsylvania 41, Fluvanna 0
St. Christopher’s 55, Flint Hill School 0
Strasburg 25, Broadway 21
Stuarts Draft 51, Waynesboro 14
Sussex Central def. Lancaster, forfeit
Virginia High 63, John Battle 0
West Springfield 56, Edison 3
Western Albemarle 42, Rockbridge County 7
Western Branch 28, Granby 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Grundy vs. River View, W.Va., ccd.
Norview vs. Woodside, ppd.
Stafford vs. Chancellor, ccd.
Tennessee, Tenn. vs. Pulaski County, ccd.
Thomas Walker vs. Hurley, ppd.
