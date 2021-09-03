PREP FOOTBALL= Atlantic Shores Christian 50, Roanoke Catholic 6 Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 50, Broadwater Academy 16 Central – Wise 42, Marion…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 50, Roanoke Catholic 6

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 50, Broadwater Academy 16

Central – Wise 42, Marion 7

Churchland 21, Grassfield 14

Collegiate-Richmond 21, Goochland 0

Dinwiddie 52, Heritage-Lynchburg 12

Essex 17, Jamestown 0

GW-Danville def. Amherst County, forfeit

Galax 35, Giles 7

Jefferson, W.Va. 41, Sherando 14

K&Q Central 52, Windsor 8

Kenston Forest 48, Randolph-Macon Academy 0

Lakeland 20, Southampton 0

Liberty Christian 45, Bassett 28

Luray 13, Buffalo Gap 12

Magna Vista 48, Dan River 12

Mountain View 28, Gar-Field 6

North Stafford 14, Woodbridge 6

Northwood 37, Rye Cove 0

Oakton 30, W.T. Woodson 13

Riverheads 49, Parry McCluer 0

Spotsylvania 41, Fluvanna 0

St. Christopher’s 55, Flint Hill School 0

Strasburg 25, Broadway 21

Stuarts Draft 51, Waynesboro 14

Sussex Central def. Lancaster, forfeit

Virginia High 63, John Battle 0

West Springfield 56, Edison 3

Western Albemarle 42, Rockbridge County 7

Western Branch 28, Granby 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Grundy vs. River View, W.Va., ccd.

Norview vs. Woodside, ppd.

Stafford vs. Chancellor, ccd.

Tennessee, Tenn. vs. Pulaski County, ccd.

Thomas Walker vs. Hurley, ppd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

