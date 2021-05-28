MEMORIAL DAY: Opera star to perform at national concert | Tips on holiday car shopping | Weekend weather outlook | What's open, what's closed | Beach Guide
Navarro wins women’s NCAA tennis title, Riffice claims men’s

The Associated Press

May 28, 2021, 7:56 PM

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Virginia freshman Emma Navarro needed just 75 minutes on Friday to claim the NCAA women’s singles championship, and Sam Riffice won the men’s title for team champion Florida.

Navarro (25-1) avenged her only loss of the season, on April 4, by beating defending champion Estrela Perez-Somarriba (24-3) of Miami (Florida) 6-3, 6-1 to become the first freshman to win the singles title since 2009.

Navarro is the second player in program history to win the final, joining two-time champion Danielle Collins (2014, 2016). Navarro beat top-seed Sara Daavettila of North Carolina in the semifinals.

Riffice become the first Gator since 1999 to claim the men’s title by defeating second-seeded Daniel Rodriques of South Carolina 3-6, 6-1, 6-4. Riffice also helped Florida win the team championship last week.

In women’s doubles, North Carolina’s Makenna Jones and Elizabeth Scotty beat Texas’ freshman duo of Kylie Collins and Lulu Sun 7-6 (3), 4-6, 1-0 (10-8).

Tennessee’s Adam Walton and Pat Harper claimed a 7-6 (5), 2-6, 1-0 (13-11) victory over Finn Murgett and Tad Maclean of Auburn in men’s.

