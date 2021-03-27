CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. sports update | Masks after vaccination? | Md. hits vaccine milestone | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press

March 27, 2021, 4:47 PM

PREP FOOTBALL=

Goochland 28, Central of Lunenburg 12

Hampton 32, Bethel 6

John Handley 14, Liberty-Bealeton 13

Patriot 35, Unity Reed 0

Paul VI Catholic High School 27, Bishop Ireton 20

Tallwood 22, Kempsville 13

Warhill 20, Smithfield 0

Warwick 7, Menchville 2

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bassett vs. Martinsville, ccd.

Patrick County vs. Halifax County, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

