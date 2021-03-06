Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Eastern Montgomery 33, Bath County 7 Eastern View 21, Courtland 14 Fort Chiswell 41, Auburn 19 Galax 56,…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Eastern Montgomery 33, Bath County 7

Eastern View 21, Courtland 14

Fort Chiswell 41, Auburn 19

Galax 56, Grayson County 28

Holston 47, Twin Valley 0

King George 24, James Monroe 21

Nelson County 22, Altavista 21

Page County 58, Madison County 7

Patriot 55, Osbourn Park 0

Riverside 26, Freedom (South Riding) 14

Skyline 29, William Monroe 26

Tazewell 53, Marion 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

