Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Eastern Montgomery 33, Bath County 7
Eastern View 21, Courtland 14
Fort Chiswell 41, Auburn 19
Galax 56, Grayson County 28
Holston 47, Twin Valley 0
King George 24, James Monroe 21
Nelson County 22, Altavista 21
Page County 58, Madison County 7
Patriot 55, Osbourn Park 0
Riverside 26, Freedom (South Riding) 14
Skyline 29, William Monroe 26
Tazewell 53, Marion 7
