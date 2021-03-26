PREP FOOTBALL=
Albemarle 33, Charlottesville 6
Altavista 35, Nelson County 14
Amherst County 35, E.C. Glass 28
Appomattox 53, William Campbell 0
Bath County 28, Rappahannock County 8
Bayside 37, Princess Anne 30
Broadway 7, Spotswood 6
Brookville 49, Rustburg 8
C.D. Hylton 28, Woodbridge 27
Castlewood 42, Rye Cove 0
Central – Wise 27, Union 7
Christiansburg 23, Cave Spring 6
Courtland 39, James Monroe 13
Covington 28, Alleghany 21
Culpeper 13, Fauquier 10, OT
Deep Creek 27, Hickory 14
Dinwiddie 47, Colonial Heights 0
Eastside 27, Thomas Walker 13
Frank Cox 28, Kellam 0
GW-Danville 55, Magna Vista 13
Gar-Field 14, Freedom (W) 9
George Marshall 42, Edison 16
Glenvar 49, Giles 14
Green Run 18, Ocean Lakes 7
Grundy 26, Twin Valley 12
Heritage-Lynchburg 56, Jefferson Forest 7
Hermitage 58, Deep Run 20
Highland Springs 40, J.R. Tucker 0
Holston 30, Rural Retreat 27
Hopewell 56, Meadowbrook 0
Indian River 34, Western Branch 32
J.I. Burton 25, Twin Springs 0
James Madison 10, Chantilly 3
Jamestown 53, Bruton 0
John Battle 23, Lee High 16
King George 59, Caroline 7
Lafayette 35, New Kent 13
Lake Braddock 30, West Springfield 28
Lightridge 34, Rock Ridge 22
Lloyd Bird 41, Cosby 14
Louisa 33, Western Albemarle 22
Luray 36, Clarke County 14
Manchester 56, Clover Hill 20
Massaponax 49, North Stafford 0
Mount Vernon 27, Annandale 24
Mountain View 26, Stafford 0
Orange County 52, Fluvanna 20
Oscar Smith 48, Grassfield 0
Parry McCluer 35, Eastern Montgomery 28
Patrick Henry-Ashland 16, Hanover 0
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 38, Chilhowie 10
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 24, Pulaski County 23
Poquoson 41, Grafton 23
Potomac 35, Forest Park 7
Riverbend 14, Brooke Point 12
Riverheads 63, Buffalo Gap 18
Rockbridge County 35, Harrisonburg 19
Salem 42, Hidden Valley 0
Skyline 44, Brentsville 21
Spotsylvania 13, Eastern View 7
Stone Bridge 61, Riverside 7
Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 52, Madison County 14
Strasburg 14, Page County 7
Tuscarora 43, Heritage (Leesburg) 0
Varina 49, Douglas Freeman 7
Westfield 56, Oakton 12
William Fleming 42, Staunton River 0
Wilson Memorial 21, Fort Defiance 8
Woodside 43, Heritage-Newport News 14
Yorktown 42, Langley 14
