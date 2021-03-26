PREP FOOTBALL= Albemarle 33, Charlottesville 6 Altavista 35, Nelson County 14 Amherst County 35, E.C. Glass 28 Appomattox 53, William…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Albemarle 33, Charlottesville 6

Altavista 35, Nelson County 14

Amherst County 35, E.C. Glass 28

Appomattox 53, William Campbell 0

Bath County 28, Rappahannock County 8

Bayside 37, Princess Anne 30

Broadway 7, Spotswood 6

Brookville 49, Rustburg 8

C.D. Hylton 28, Woodbridge 27

Castlewood 42, Rye Cove 0

Central – Wise 27, Union 7

Christiansburg 23, Cave Spring 6

Courtland 39, James Monroe 13

Covington 28, Alleghany 21

Culpeper 13, Fauquier 10, OT

Deep Creek 27, Hickory 14

Dinwiddie 47, Colonial Heights 0

Eastside 27, Thomas Walker 13

Frank Cox 28, Kellam 0

GW-Danville 55, Magna Vista 13

Gar-Field 14, Freedom (W) 9

George Marshall 42, Edison 16

Glenvar 49, Giles 14

Green Run 18, Ocean Lakes 7

Grundy 26, Twin Valley 12

Heritage-Lynchburg 56, Jefferson Forest 7

Hermitage 58, Deep Run 20

Highland Springs 40, J.R. Tucker 0

Holston 30, Rural Retreat 27

Hopewell 56, Meadowbrook 0

Indian River 34, Western Branch 32

J.I. Burton 25, Twin Springs 0

James Madison 10, Chantilly 3

Jamestown 53, Bruton 0

John Battle 23, Lee High 16

King George 59, Caroline 7

Lafayette 35, New Kent 13

Lake Braddock 30, West Springfield 28

Lightridge 34, Rock Ridge 22

Lloyd Bird 41, Cosby 14

Louisa 33, Western Albemarle 22

Luray 36, Clarke County 14

Manchester 56, Clover Hill 20

Massaponax 49, North Stafford 0

Mount Vernon 27, Annandale 24

Mountain View 26, Stafford 0

Orange County 52, Fluvanna 20

Oscar Smith 48, Grassfield 0

Parry McCluer 35, Eastern Montgomery 28

Patrick Henry-Ashland 16, Hanover 0

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 38, Chilhowie 10

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 24, Pulaski County 23

Poquoson 41, Grafton 23

Potomac 35, Forest Park 7

Riverbend 14, Brooke Point 12

Riverheads 63, Buffalo Gap 18

Rockbridge County 35, Harrisonburg 19

Salem 42, Hidden Valley 0

Skyline 44, Brentsville 21

Spotsylvania 13, Eastern View 7

Stone Bridge 61, Riverside 7

Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 52, Madison County 14

Strasburg 14, Page County 7

Tuscarora 43, Heritage (Leesburg) 0

Varina 49, Douglas Freeman 7

Westfield 56, Oakton 12

William Fleming 42, Staunton River 0

Wilson Memorial 21, Fort Defiance 8

Woodside 43, Heritage-Newport News 14

Yorktown 42, Langley 14

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.