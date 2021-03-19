PREP FOOTBALL=
Amherst County 27, Jefferson Forest 14
Appomattox 57, Altavista 12
Bayside 27, Landstown 12
Briar Woods 49, Woodgrove 14
Broad Run 26, Loudoun Valley 6
Brooke Point 21, North Stafford 14
Brookville 28, Heritage-Lynchburg 7
Central – Wise 41, Lee High 0
Fort Chiswell 27, Grayson County 6
Galax 40, Carroll County 0
Grassfield 13, Hickory 0
Hanover 17, Somerville, N.J. 14
Hermitage 54, Henrico 7
Hidden Valley 22, Blacksburg 0
Highland Springs 21, Deep Run 15
Indian River 16, Great Bridge 13
Lake Braddock 61, Fairfax 7
Louisa 42, Fluvanna 7
Luray 70, Madison County 6
Matoaca 48, Colonial Heights 0
Monticello 27, Charlottesville 24
Ocean Lakes 43, Tallwood 0
Patrick Henry-Ashland 28, Atlee 6
Patriot 30, John Champe 13
Riverheads 55, R.E. Lee-Staunton 7
Rockbridge County 28, Broadway 21
Salem 63, Cave Spring 7
Stone Bridge 68, Freedom (South Riding) 14
Tazewell 40, Lebanon 6
Tuscarora 35, Loudoun County 14
West Springfield 44, W.T. Woodson 7
Westfield 19, Centreville 14
William Campbell 48, Nelson County 7
Wilson Memorial 27, Buffalo Gap 14
Yorktown 42, Herndon 13
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.