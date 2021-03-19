PREP FOOTBALL= Amherst County 27, Jefferson Forest 14 Appomattox 57, Altavista 12 Bayside 27, Landstown 12 Briar Woods 49, Woodgrove…

Amherst County 27, Jefferson Forest 14

Appomattox 57, Altavista 12

Bayside 27, Landstown 12

Briar Woods 49, Woodgrove 14

Broad Run 26, Loudoun Valley 6

Brooke Point 21, North Stafford 14

Brookville 28, Heritage-Lynchburg 7

Central – Wise 41, Lee High 0

Fort Chiswell 27, Grayson County 6

Galax 40, Carroll County 0

Grassfield 13, Hickory 0

Hanover 17, Somerville, N.J. 14

Hermitage 54, Henrico 7

Hidden Valley 22, Blacksburg 0

Highland Springs 21, Deep Run 15

Indian River 16, Great Bridge 13

Lake Braddock 61, Fairfax 7

Louisa 42, Fluvanna 7

Luray 70, Madison County 6

Matoaca 48, Colonial Heights 0

Monticello 27, Charlottesville 24

Ocean Lakes 43, Tallwood 0

Patrick Henry-Ashland 28, Atlee 6

Patriot 30, John Champe 13

Riverheads 55, R.E. Lee-Staunton 7

Rockbridge County 28, Broadway 21

Salem 63, Cave Spring 7

Stone Bridge 68, Freedom (South Riding) 14

Tazewell 40, Lebanon 6

Tuscarora 35, Loudoun County 14

West Springfield 44, W.T. Woodson 7

Westfield 19, Centreville 14

William Campbell 48, Nelson County 7

Wilson Memorial 27, Buffalo Gap 14

Yorktown 42, Herndon 13

