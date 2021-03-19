CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hopkins doctors urge caution | Montgomery Co. sports update | Confirmed cases: DC, Md., Va. | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Washington, DC Sports » Friday's Scores

Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press

March 19, 2021, 9:28 PM

PREP FOOTBALL=

Amherst County 27, Jefferson Forest 14

Appomattox 57, Altavista 12

Bayside 27, Landstown 12

Briar Woods 49, Woodgrove 14

Broad Run 26, Loudoun Valley 6

Brooke Point 21, North Stafford 14

Brookville 28, Heritage-Lynchburg 7

Central – Wise 41, Lee High 0

Fort Chiswell 27, Grayson County 6

Galax 40, Carroll County 0

Grassfield 13, Hickory 0

Hanover 17, Somerville, N.J. 14

Hermitage 54, Henrico 7

Hidden Valley 22, Blacksburg 0

Highland Springs 21, Deep Run 15

Indian River 16, Great Bridge 13

Lake Braddock 61, Fairfax 7

Louisa 42, Fluvanna 7

Luray 70, Madison County 6

Matoaca 48, Colonial Heights 0

Monticello 27, Charlottesville 24

Ocean Lakes 43, Tallwood 0

Patrick Henry-Ashland 28, Atlee 6

Patriot 30, John Champe 13

Riverheads 55, R.E. Lee-Staunton 7

Rockbridge County 28, Broadway 21

Salem 63, Cave Spring 7

Stone Bridge 68, Freedom (South Riding) 14

Tazewell 40, Lebanon 6

Tuscarora 35, Loudoun County 14

West Springfield 44, W.T. Woodson 7

Westfield 19, Centreville 14

William Campbell 48, Nelson County 7

Wilson Memorial 27, Buffalo Gap 14

Yorktown 42, Herndon 13

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

