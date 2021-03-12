PREP FOOTBALL= Abingdon 59, Lee High 3 Albemarle 13, Fluvanna 0 Alexandria High School/T.C. Williams 34, Annandale 14 Altavista 29,…

Abingdon 59, Lee High 3

Albemarle 13, Fluvanna 0

Alexandria High School/T.C. Williams 34, Annandale 14

Altavista 29, William Campbell 22

Appomattox 83, Nelson County 6

Bayside 34, Kellam 0

Brentsville 22, William Monroe 3

Briar Woods 49, Freedom (South Riding) 7

Broadwater Academy 50, Southampton Academy 20

Brooke Point 42, Stafford 29

Brookville 47, Amherst County 29

Buffalo Gap 45, R.E. Lee-Staunton 0

Carroll County 40, James River-Buchanan 0

Central – Wise 44, Gate City 12

Chancellor 35, Courtland 6

Chantilly 48, Hayfield 7

Christiansburg 26, Hidden Valley 0

Clover Hill 43, Powhatan 42

Colonial Forge 35, North Stafford 7

Deep Creek 33, Great Bridge 0

Denbigh 27, Heritage-Newport News 12

Dinwiddie 28, Matoaca 14

Douglas Freeman 41, Henrico 24

Eastside 40, Rye Cove 14

Franklin County 45, Staunton River 21

GW-Danville 54, Halifax County 6

Gar-Field 59, Colgan 12

George Marshall 48, John R. Lewis 6

Greenbrier Christian 54, Halifax Academy, N.C. 6

Hanover 28, Atlee 26

Heritage-Lynchburg 69, Rustburg 16

Hermitage 41, Mills Godwin 3

Highland Springs 35, Glen Allen 9

Holston 43, Northwood 7

Independence 44, Heritage (Leesburg) 42

Indian River 52, Hickory 12

J.I. Burton 40, Thomas Walker 6

James Madison 21, Westfield 14

James Robinson 59, Fairfax 13

Jamestown 21, Grafton 12

John Champe 28, Battlefield 7

John Handley 20, Fauquier 10

K&Q Central 42, Rappahannock 14

Kempsville 21, Landstown 0

Kettle Run 36, Culpeper 6

King George 35, Eastern View 6

King William 48, West Point 8

King’s Fork High School 42, Lakeland 6

Lake Braddock 49, W.T. Woodson 28

Lake Taylor 20, Booker T. Washington 16

Lebanon 34, Virginia High 7

Lord Botetourt 55, William Byrd 13

Luray 57, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 24

Magna Vista 35, Patrick County 7

Manchester 48, James River-Midlothian 0

Massaponax 40, Mountain View 0

Maury 64, Granby 6

McLean 16, Langley 7

Midlothian 46, Meadowbrook 0

Monacan 29, Cosby 14

Monticello 31, Orange County 28

Mount Vernon 23, West Potomac 14

Nansemond-Suffolk 53, Catholic High School of Va Beach 15

Narrows 43, Eastern Montgomery 0

Northampton 49, Lancaster 6

Norview 20, Norcom 3

Nottoway 27, Central of Lunenburg 22

Park View-Sterling 28, Lightridge 27, 2OT

Patrick Henry-Ashland 56, Mechanicsville High School 14

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 32, Cave Spring 18

Potomac 30, C.D. Hylton 23

Prince George 37, Colonial Heights 6

Princess Anne 22, Ocean Lakes 7

Pulaski County 56, Blacksburg 0

Radford 40, Alleghany 0

Riverheads 49, Fort Defiance 6

Rock Ridge 59, TJ-Alexandria 14

Rockbridge County 38, Waynesboro 6

Rural Retreat 33, Chilhowie 11

Salem-Va. Beach 28, Green Run 27

Skyline 49, Woodstock Central 13

South County 38, West Springfield 7

South Lakes 40, Herndon 0

Southampton 40, Windsor 0

Spotsylvania 28, James Monroe 14

St. Michael 8, Northumberland 6

Strasburg 48, Madison County 0

Stuarts Draft 42, Wilson Memorial 7

Thomas Dale 39, Lloyd Bird 34

Tuscarora 20, Broad Run 19

Varina 28, Deep Run 7

Western Albemarle 19, Charlottesville 0

Western Branch 12, Grassfield 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Broadway vs. Harrisonburg, ppd.

Bruton vs. New Kent, ccd.

First Colonial vs. Frank Cox, ccd.

Page County vs. Clarke County, ccd.

Patriot vs. Osbourn, ccd.

Tabb vs. Smithfield, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.