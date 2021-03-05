CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Virus impact in Montgomery Co. | Update on DC preregistration system | WTOP reporter details vaccine experience | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Washington, DC Sports » Friday's Scores

Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press

March 5, 2021, 9:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PREP FOOTBALL=

Abingdon 13, Central – Wise 7

Appomattox 49, William Campbell 0

Carroll County 42, Giles 13

Cave Spring 34, Blacksburg 7

Chantilly 14, Centreville 7

Colonial Forge 20, Mountain View 7

Dinwiddie 57, Petersburg 6

Floyd County 58, Alleghany 7

Forest Park 37, Colgan 7

GW-Danville 41, Patrick County 0

Goochland 27, Albemarle 0

Grassfield 24, Indian River 21, 2OT

Heritage-Lynchburg 27, Amherst County 0

Hermitage 10, Glen Allen 7

James Madison 27, Oakton 14

Justice High School 40, Falls Church 0

Lafayette 44, Jamestown 6

Lord Botetourt 49, William Fleming 6

Louisa 35, Monticello 7

Massaponax 38, Riverbend 0

Midlothian 10, Clover Hill 9

North Stafford 16, Stafford 7

Ocean Lakes 28, Landstown 6

Orange County 36, Charlottesville 6

Oscar Smith 54, Western Branch 0

Pulaski County 28, Christiansburg 7

Riverheads 47, Wilson Memorial 7

Rockbridge County 38, Spotswood 6

South County 58, W.T. Woodson 0

South Lakes 33, Yorktown 0

Strasburg 7, Luray 6

Varina 41, J.R. Tucker 0

Western Albemarle 35, Fluvanna 20

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ridgeview vs. John Battle, ppd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports | Washington, DC Sports

OMB nominees pledge to break down federal hiring barriers

‘Might as well keep working.’ Pandemic prompts some feds to delay or reconsider retirement plans

How IRS line employees and managers are dealing with a second filing season under pandemic

USPS offers early retirements to non-union employees in agency reorganization

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up