Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
VHSL=
Class 1=
Semifinal=
Altavista 58, Mathews 56
Parry McCluer 51, J.I. Burton 46
Class 2=
Semifinal=
East Rockingham 85, King William 60
Class 3=
Semifinal=
Abingdon 58, Liberty Christian 55
Hopewell 71, Independence 44
Class 4=
Semifinal=
John Handley 52, Halifax County 49, OT
Smithfield 56, Eastern View 49
Class 5=
Semifinal=
Green Run 64, Lloyd Bird 50
Stone Bridge 67, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 66
Class 6=
Semifinal=
Centreville 64, Hayfield 55
Potomac 79, Landstown 73
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
VHSL=
Class 1=
Semifinal=
Riverheads 60, Mathews 39
Class 2=
Semifinal=
Gate City 55, Glenvar 38
Luray 82, King William 23
Class 3=
Semifinal=
George Mason 73, New Kent 29
Spotswood 52, Carroll County 45
Class 4=
Semifinal=
Louisa 48, Grafton 26
Pulaski County 41, Loudoun Valley 39
Class 5=
Semifinal=
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 61, Potomac Falls 37
Princess Anne 71, Lloyd Bird 30
Class 6=
Semifinal=
James Madison 54, West Potomac 48
Osbourn Park 48, Cosby 42
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.