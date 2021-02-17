Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= VHSL= Class 1= Semifinal= Altavista 58, Mathews 56 Parry McCluer 51, J.I. Burton 46 Class 2= Semifinal=…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL=

Class 1=

Semifinal=

Altavista 58, Mathews 56

Parry McCluer 51, J.I. Burton 46

Class 2=

Semifinal=

East Rockingham 85, King William 60

Class 3=

Semifinal=

Abingdon 58, Liberty Christian 55

Hopewell 71, Independence 44

Class 4=

Semifinal=

John Handley 52, Halifax County 49, OT

Smithfield 56, Eastern View 49

Class 5=

Semifinal=

Green Run 64, Lloyd Bird 50

Stone Bridge 67, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 66

Class 6=

Semifinal=

Centreville 64, Hayfield 55

Potomac 79, Landstown 73

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL=

Class 1=

Semifinal=

Riverheads 60, Mathews 39

Class 2=

Semifinal=

Gate City 55, Glenvar 38

Luray 82, King William 23

Class 3=

Semifinal=

George Mason 73, New Kent 29

Spotswood 52, Carroll County 45

Class 4=

Semifinal=

Louisa 48, Grafton 26

Pulaski County 41, Loudoun Valley 39

Class 5=

Semifinal=

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 61, Potomac Falls 37

Princess Anne 71, Lloyd Bird 30

Class 6=

Semifinal=

James Madison 54, West Potomac 48

Osbourn Park 48, Cosby 42

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.