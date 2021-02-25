Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Amherst County 25, Rustburg 12
Appomattox 42, Altavista 6
Brookville 25, Liberty Christian 14
Franklin County 28, Northside 14
Heritage-Lynchburg 62, Liberty-Bedford 7
Warhill 49, Bruton 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Miller School vs. Anderson Co Career Technical Center, Tenn., ccd.
