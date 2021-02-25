CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. Gov. Northam recalls testing positive for COVID-19 | Metro in need of COVID relief | 1 year into the pandemic | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Washington, DC Sports » Thursday's Scores

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press

February 25, 2021, 9:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PREP FOOTBALL=

Amherst County 25, Rustburg 12

Appomattox 42, Altavista 6

Brookville 25, Liberty Christian 14

Franklin County 28, Northside 14

Heritage-Lynchburg 62, Liberty-Bedford 7

Warhill 49, Bruton 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Miller School vs. Anderson Co Career Technical Center, Tenn., ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports | Washington, DC Sports

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

USDA will loosen its telework policy, consider new remote work options

GSA kicks off two-year effort to innovate service contracting beyond OASIS

Actions to implement repealed Trump workforce orders should 'cease immediately,' OPM says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up