Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Highland-Warrenton 68, Trinity Christian School 20

Louisa 59, Pulaski County 51

Princess Anne 56, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 41

VHSL=

Class 1=

Championship=

Parry McCluer 56, Altavista 39

Class 3=

Championship=

Hopewell 58, Abingdon 55

Class 4=

Championship=

Smithfield 61, John Handley 54

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Highland-Warrenton 48, Trinity Christian School 44

VHSL=

Class 2=

Championship=

Luray 61, Gate City 56

Class 4=

Championship=

Class 5=

Championship=

Class 6=

Championship=

James Madison 54, Osbourn Park 48

