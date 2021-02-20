CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 vaccine side effects after 2nd dose | COVID appointment scams spike | Latest COVID vaccine numbers | Genetic analysis help in virus fight
Home » Washington, DC Sports » Saturday's Scores

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press

February 20, 2021, 8:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Highland-Warrenton 68, Trinity Christian School 20

Louisa 59, Pulaski County 51

Princess Anne 56, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 41

VHSL=

Class 1=

Championship=

Parry McCluer 56, Altavista 39

Class 3=

Championship=

Hopewell 58, Abingdon 55

Class 4=

Championship=

Smithfield 61, John Handley 54

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Highland-Warrenton 48, Trinity Christian School 44

VHSL=

Class 2=

Championship=

Luray 61, Gate City 56

Class 4=

Championship=

Louisa 59, Pulaski County 51

Class 5=

Championship=

Princess Anne 56, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 41

Class 6=

Championship=

James Madison 54, Osbourn Park 48

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports | Washington, DC Sports

DoD expects full force vaccination by summer, more than 30% of troops refusing shot

Complex appointments clause challenges throw some MSPB cases in limbo

Manchin's opposition threatens to sink Biden budget nominee

NIH launches data-sharing policy for grant-funded research

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up