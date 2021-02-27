CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House passes $1.9T pandemic bill | Va. vaccination chief: Vaccine dose supply on the rise | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press

February 27, 2021, 4:02 PM

PREP FOOTBALL=

Annandale 38, Herndon 0

Carroll County 21, Bassett 7

Centreville 35, Alexandria High SchoolT.C. Williams 14

Clarke County 58, Madison County 0

Deep Creek 21, Indian River 17

Fluvanna 17, Charlottesville 14

Galax 67, Bland County 6

Graham 33, Richlands 13

Riverheads 28, Tazewell 17

Rock Ridge 26, Park View-Sterling 16

St. John Paul the Great 34, Lightridge 0

William Byrd 22, Magna Vista 19

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

