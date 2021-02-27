Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Annandale 38, Herndon 0
Carroll County 21, Bassett 7
Centreville 35, Alexandria High SchoolT.C. Williams 14
Clarke County 58, Madison County 0
Deep Creek 21, Indian River 17
Fluvanna 17, Charlottesville 14
Galax 67, Bland County 6
Graham 33, Richlands 13
Riverheads 28, Tazewell 17
Rock Ridge 26, Park View-Sterling 16
St. John Paul the Great 34, Lightridge 0
William Byrd 22, Magna Vista 19
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.