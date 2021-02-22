Monday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Carroll County 20, Floyd County 14
Central – Wise 14, Ridgeview 7
Chilhowie 9, J.I. Burton 0
Colonial Forge 42, Brooke Point 14
Deep Creek 14, Grassfield 6
Douglas Freeman 48, Mills Godwin 0
Eastern Montgomery 21, Covington 14
Fairfax 18, Oakton 8
Glen Allen 25, J.R. Tucker 7
Grayson County 24, Holston 20
Great Bridge 3, Western Branch 0
Hermitage 9, Varina 0
Hurley 36, Rye Cove 28
James Madison 37, Falls Church 0
James Robinson 34, Alexandria High SchoolT.C. Williams 15
John Battle 16, Gate City 6
Massaponax 62, Stafford 27
Monticello 17, Western Albemarle 10
Pulaski County 42, Cave Spring 0
Riverbend 18, Mountain View 13
Rural Retreat 12, Fort Chiswell 6
Union 28, Lee High 0
West Potomac 35, John R. Lewis 7
West Springfield 40, Justice High School 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Glenvar vs. James River-Buchanan, ccd.
Middlesex vs. West Point, ccd.
Tunstall vs. GW-Danville, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
