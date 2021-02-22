CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC studies mask wearing, dining bans | Md. marks 1 year of COVID-19 | WTOP reporter details vaccine experience | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Washington, DC Sports » Monday's Scores

Monday’s Scores

The Associated Press

February 22, 2021, 11:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PREP FOOTBALL=

Carroll County 20, Floyd County 14

Central – Wise 14, Ridgeview 7

Chilhowie 9, J.I. Burton 0

Colonial Forge 42, Brooke Point 14

Deep Creek 14, Grassfield 6

Douglas Freeman 48, Mills Godwin 0

Eastern Montgomery 21, Covington 14

Fairfax 18, Oakton 8

Glen Allen 25, J.R. Tucker 7

Grayson County 24, Holston 20

Great Bridge 3, Western Branch 0

Hermitage 9, Varina 0

Hurley 36, Rye Cove 28

James Madison 37, Falls Church 0

James Robinson 34, Alexandria High SchoolT.C. Williams 15

John Battle 16, Gate City 6

Massaponax 62, Stafford 27

Monticello 17, Western Albemarle 10

Pulaski County 42, Cave Spring 0

Riverbend 18, Mountain View 13

Rural Retreat 12, Fort Chiswell 6

Union 28, Lee High 0

West Potomac 35, John R. Lewis 7

West Springfield 40, Justice High School 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Glenvar vs. James River-Buchanan, ccd.

Middlesex vs. West Point, ccd.

Tunstall vs. GW-Danville, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports | Washington, DC Sports

How IRS line employees and managers are dealing with a second filing season under pandemic

Newly discovered zero-day email vulnerabilities put agencies on high alert

Agencies should reengage now with unions over repealed Trump workforce orders, OPM says

Biden national security plan doubles down on building cyber workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up