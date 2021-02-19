BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Miller School 73, Va. Episcopal 57
VHSL=
Class 2=
Semifinal=
Union 42, Radford 35
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Miller School 50, New Covenant 30
StoneBridge School 54, Gateway Christian 20
Word of Life 51, Winston-Salem Christian, N.C. 47
VHSL=
Class 1=
Semifinal=
Honaker 53, George Wythe-Wytheville 47
