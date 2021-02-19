CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Biden stands by vaccine timeline | Update on COVID-19 relief | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press

February 19, 2021, 9:28 PM

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Miller School 73, Va. Episcopal 57

VHSL=

Class 2=

Semifinal=

Union 42, Radford 35

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Miller School 50, New Covenant 30

StoneBridge School 54, Gateway Christian 20

Word of Life 51, Winston-Salem Christian, N.C. 47

VHSL=

Class 1=

Semifinal=

Honaker 53, George Wythe-Wytheville 47

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

