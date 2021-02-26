CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. vaccination update | J&J vaccine update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
The Associated Press

February 26, 2021, 9:28 PM

PREP FOOTBALL=

Battlefield 17, John Champe 10

Briar Woods 40, Riverside 0

Catholic High School of Va Beach 21, Norfolk Academy 0

Goochland 50, Amelia County 0

Halifax Academy, N.C. 14, Fuqua School 8

Hanover 20, Mechanicsville High School 19

Hopewell 60, Colonial Heights 0

Jefferson Forest 28, E.C. Glass 0

Lake Braddock 26, Westfield 7

Landstown 13, Tallwood 0

Midlothian 19, Cosby 0

Patrick Henry-Ashland 25, Atlee 0

Patriot 27, Unity Reed High Schoo 0

Powhatan 16, Lloyd Bird 0

Rockbridge County 15, Fort Defiance 0

Salem-Va. Beach 12, Princess Anne 6

Stone Bridge 49, Woodgrove 7

Stuarts Draft 27, Glenvar 0

Thomas Dale 56, Petersburg 22

Warhill 50, Bruton 0

Western Branch 21, Indian River 7

York 41, Grafton 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Meadowbrook vs. Matoaca, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

