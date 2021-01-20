Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 70, Monticello 37
Brooke Point 60, Colonial Forge 49
Chilhowie 66, Honaker 60
Courtland 57, James Monroe 50
John Handley 73, Fauquier 38
Lebanon 60, Virginia High 58, 3OT
Lloyd Bird 84, Powhatan 55
Miller School 78, Fishburne Military 26
Northside 69, Glenvar 52
Northwood 67, Marion 61
Patrick Henry-Ashland 57, Atlee 34
Potomac 76, C.D. Hylton 49
Potomac Falls 55, Rock Ridge 43
Radford 84, Lord Botetourt 55
Riverbend 66, Mountain View 22
Stafford 50, Massaponax 38
Stone Bridge 63, Riverside 60
Thomas Walker 67, Eastside 64
Western Albemarle 66, Orange County 44
William Campbell 46, Nelson County 42
Woodgrove 52, Freedom (W) 47
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Amelia County vs. Cumberland, ppd. to Jan 26th.
Carroll County vs. Galax, ppd.
Fort Chiswell vs. Tazewell, ppd.
George Marshall vs. TJ-Richmond, ppd.
Giles vs. Alleghany, ppd.
Richlands vs. George Wythe-Wytheville, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 46, Monticello 35
Brooke Point 49, Colonial Forge 40
Carroll County 60, Galax 9
Catholic High School of Va Beach 90, Greenbrier Christian 29
Cave Spring 49, William Byrd 38
Eastside 60, Thomas Walker 56
Glenvar 78, Northside 44
Hanover 65, Mechanicsville High School 22
Lord Botetourt 69, Giles 26
Madison County 46, Rappahannock County 38
Massaponax 75, Stafford 58
Osbourn 30, Manassas Park 25
Page County 50, Clarke County 31
Park View-Sterling 32, Lightridge 21
Paul VI Catholic High School 88, Virginia Academy 53
Riverbend 46, Mountain View 25
South Lakes 35, Langley 32
Steward School 33, Nansemond-Suffolk 30
Western Albemarle 66, Orange County 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Amelia County vs. Cumberland, ppd. to Jan 26th.
Giles vs. Alleghany, ppd.
Honaker vs. Chilhowie, ppd.
Marion vs. Northwood, ppd.
