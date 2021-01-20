Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Albemarle 70, Monticello 37 Brooke Point 60, Colonial Forge 49 Chilhowie 66, Honaker 60 Courtland 57, James…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 70, Monticello 37

Brooke Point 60, Colonial Forge 49

Chilhowie 66, Honaker 60

Courtland 57, James Monroe 50

John Handley 73, Fauquier 38

Lebanon 60, Virginia High 58, 3OT

Lloyd Bird 84, Powhatan 55

Miller School 78, Fishburne Military 26

Northside 69, Glenvar 52

Northwood 67, Marion 61

Patrick Henry-Ashland 57, Atlee 34

Potomac 76, C.D. Hylton 49

Potomac Falls 55, Rock Ridge 43

Radford 84, Lord Botetourt 55

Riverbend 66, Mountain View 22

Stafford 50, Massaponax 38

Stone Bridge 63, Riverside 60

Thomas Walker 67, Eastside 64

Western Albemarle 66, Orange County 44

William Campbell 46, Nelson County 42

Woodgrove 52, Freedom (W) 47

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Amelia County vs. Cumberland, ppd. to Jan 26th.

Carroll County vs. Galax, ppd.

Fort Chiswell vs. Tazewell, ppd.

George Marshall vs. TJ-Richmond, ppd.

Giles vs. Alleghany, ppd.

Richlands vs. George Wythe-Wytheville, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 46, Monticello 35

Brooke Point 49, Colonial Forge 40

Carroll County 60, Galax 9

Catholic High School of Va Beach 90, Greenbrier Christian 29

Cave Spring 49, William Byrd 38

Eastside 60, Thomas Walker 56

Glenvar 78, Northside 44

Hanover 65, Mechanicsville High School 22

Lord Botetourt 69, Giles 26

Madison County 46, Rappahannock County 38

Massaponax 75, Stafford 58

Osbourn 30, Manassas Park 25

Page County 50, Clarke County 31

Park View-Sterling 32, Lightridge 21

Paul VI Catholic High School 88, Virginia Academy 53

Riverbend 46, Mountain View 25

South Lakes 35, Langley 32

Steward School 33, Nansemond-Suffolk 30

Western Albemarle 66, Orange County 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Amelia County vs. Cumberland, ppd. to Jan 26th.

Giles vs. Alleghany, ppd.

Honaker vs. Chilhowie, ppd.

Marion vs. Northwood, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.