Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic Shores Christian 84, Portsmouth Christian 48
Chancellor 70, Caroline 61
Courtland 61, King George 56
Fort Chiswell 56, Grayson County 32
Graham 64, Eastern Mennonite 49
Honaker 37, Hurley 18
J.I. Burton 66, Twin Springs 58
Lee High 49, John Battle 46
Madison County 60, Rappahannock County 44
Northwood 60, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 56
Patriot 57, Osbourn 41
Ridgeview 51, Gate City 39
Riverbend 63, Massaponax 35
Rye Cove 55, Thomas Walker 37
Spotswood 71, Turner Ashby 63
Union 71, Central – Wise 26
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bland County 45, Galax 41
Central – Wise 41, Union 38
Chancellor 71, Caroline 27
Honaker 86, Hurley 25
King George 40, Courtland 28
Loudoun Valley 69, Heritage (Leesburg) 38
Marion 58, Richlands 48
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 40, Northwood 24
Patriot 77, Osbourn 22
Thomas Walker 77, Rye Cove 26
West Potomac 53, Centreville 36
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
