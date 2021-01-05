Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Atlantic Shores Christian 84, Portsmouth Christian 48 Chancellor 70, Caroline 61 Courtland 61, King George 56 Fort…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 84, Portsmouth Christian 48

Chancellor 70, Caroline 61

Courtland 61, King George 56

Fort Chiswell 56, Grayson County 32

Graham 64, Eastern Mennonite 49

Honaker 37, Hurley 18

J.I. Burton 66, Twin Springs 58

Lee High 49, John Battle 46

Madison County 60, Rappahannock County 44

Northwood 60, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 56

Patriot 57, Osbourn 41

Ridgeview 51, Gate City 39

Riverbend 63, Massaponax 35

Rye Cove 55, Thomas Walker 37

Spotswood 71, Turner Ashby 63

Union 71, Central – Wise 26

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bland County 45, Galax 41

Central – Wise 41, Union 38

Chancellor 71, Caroline 27

Honaker 86, Hurley 25

King George 40, Courtland 28

Loudoun Valley 69, Heritage (Leesburg) 38

Marion 58, Richlands 48

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 40, Northwood 24

Patriot 77, Osbourn 22

Thomas Walker 77, Rye Cove 26

West Potomac 53, Centreville 36

