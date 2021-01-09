Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Broad Run 72, Park View-Sterling 35
Edison 44, George Marshall 41
Fort Chiswell 84, Chilhowie 59
Hayfield 58, Annandale 49
Loudoun County 51, Tuscarora 45
Parry McCluer 67, Grayson County 39
Peninsula Catholic 53, Nansemond-Suffolk 52
Regents 77, Southwest Virginia Home School 57
Union 71, John Battle 32
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Falls Church vs. John Lewis High School, ppd.
Hurley vs. Thomas Walker, ppd.
Patrick Henry-Roanoke vs. Rye Cove, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
George Marshall 76, Edison 41
Hayfield 43, Annandale 28
Loudoun Valley 45, Independence 44
Norfolk Christian School 39, Cape Henry Collegiate 20
Ridgeview 50, Lee High 26
Roanoke Valley Christian 54, Blue Ridge Christian 44
Tuscarora 40, Loudoun County 31
Union 66, John Battle 56
