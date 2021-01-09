Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Broad Run 72, Park View-Sterling 35 Edison 44, George Marshall 41 Fort Chiswell 84, Chilhowie 59 Hayfield…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Broad Run 72, Park View-Sterling 35

Edison 44, George Marshall 41

Fort Chiswell 84, Chilhowie 59

Hayfield 58, Annandale 49

Loudoun County 51, Tuscarora 45

Parry McCluer 67, Grayson County 39

Peninsula Catholic 53, Nansemond-Suffolk 52

Regents 77, Southwest Virginia Home School 57

Union 71, John Battle 32

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Falls Church vs. John Lewis High School, ppd.

Hurley vs. Thomas Walker, ppd.

Patrick Henry-Roanoke vs. Rye Cove, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

George Marshall 76, Edison 41

Hayfield 43, Annandale 28

Loudoun Valley 45, Independence 44

Norfolk Christian School 39, Cape Henry Collegiate 20

Ridgeview 50, Lee High 26

Roanoke Valley Christian 54, Blue Ridge Christian 44

Tuscarora 40, Loudoun County 31

Union 66, John Battle 56

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

