Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlee 63, Mechanicsville High School 60
Auburn 74, Galax 37
Battlefield 40, Osbourn 29
Cave Spring 64, Hidden Valley 39
Chancellor 67, Caroline 64
Christiansburg 64, Blacksburg 56
E.C. Glass 56, Amherst County 45
East Rockingham 67, Eastern Mennonite 66
Forest Park 47, Woodbridge 28
Gate City 69, Virginia High 25
Goochland 69, Windsor 43
Graham 60, Marion 38
Grundy 62, Twin Valley 34
Honaker 81, Council 31
Kempsville 57, Tallwood 49
Landstown 91, First Colonial 28
Langley 74, James Robinson 65
Liberty Christian 73, Rustburg 56
Lloyd Bird 66, Midlothian 59
Lord Botetourt 72, GW-Danville 63
Monacan 53, Cosby 40
Northside 62, William Byrd 49
Parry McCluer 47, Narrows 35
Patriot 73, Unity Reed High Schoo 54
Princess Anne 56, Bayside 41
Pulaski County 53, Salem 45
Radford 90, Carroll County 52
Richlands 72, John Battle 61
Twin Springs 56, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 49
Union 86, Lee High 39
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Auburn 44, Eastern Montgomery 40
Cave Spring 64, Hidden Valley 12
Gate City 49, Virginia High 37
Grundy 52, Twin Valley 31
Holston 64, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 42
Matoaca 70, Dinwiddie 28
Ocean Lakes 63, Green Run 22
Parry McCluer 57, Narrows 37
Princess Anne 83, Bayside 26
Radford 90, Carroll County 52
Salem 54, William Fleming 37
Tabb 46, Bruton 26
Tallwood 55, Kempsville 54
William Byrd 46, Northside 30
___
