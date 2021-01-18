Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Abingdon 64, Union 55 Baltimore Catholic, Md. 58, Greenbrier Christian 23 E.C. Glass 62, Rustburg 46 Floyd…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 64, Union 55

Baltimore Catholic, Md. 58, Greenbrier Christian 23

E.C. Glass 62, Rustburg 46

Floyd County 70, Pulaski County 64

Gate City 88, Lee High 48

Heritage-Lynchburg 54, Amherst County 53

John Battle 67, Virginia High 62

Louisa 69, Chancellor 49

Oak Hill Academy 87, iSchool of Lewisville STEM, Texas 83, 2OT

York 45, Poquoson 43

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cave Spring 52, Northside 45

E.C. Glass 55, Rustburg 24

Fort Chiswell 54, James River-Buchanan 14

Glenvar 73, Hidden Valley 15

Louisa 61, Chancellor 39

Madison County 61, Strasburg 59

Riverside 58, Rock Ridge 25

Virginia High 60, John Battle 44

William Monroe 64, Warren County 48

