Report: Capital City Go-Go opt-out of season, G-league to host bubble in Orlando

The Capital City Go-Go will not play in the upcoming NBA G-league season according to a report from The Athletic.

Report: Capital City Go-Go opt-out of G-league's bubble originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The organization has elected to opt-out of playing along with 10 other teams as the league attempts to hold a bubble season like was seen by the NBA last summer. Teams are expected to be responsible for covering “health and safety expenses in the $400-500,000 range,” according to the report.

The Washington Wizards, who are the affiliate of the Go-Go, will share an affiliation of the Erie BayHawks with the New Orleans Pelicans for the season.

Tip-off for the 12-15 game season is tentatively scheduled for Feb. 8 and held in Orlando – the same as the NBA’s location. Last year, there was no conclusion to the G-league season that was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. 18 teams have chosen to play according to the Athletic’s reporting.

One of those teams is G-league Ignite that is made up of several high-profile prospects that chose the professional route instead of college basketball. Due to NBA rules, players must be one year removed from high school before entering the NBA Draft. This will be the first public viewing of Ignite, which features expected lottery pick Jalen Green and other first-round prospects Jonathan Kuminga and Daishen Nix.

Logistics for young players moving up and down from their NBA team to the G-league is expected to be a barrier as compared to a normal season. This is especially an issue for players on two-way contracts.

The bubble is reported to have similar protocols to the NBA’s. This includes a mandatory quarantine period into the bubble and likely limitations once traveling back to their NBA team. A shortened season also prevents the traditional call-ups and send downs seen throughout the season and only limited to a month.

NBA teams are also allowed to carry expanded rosters (15 players) this season, which could limit which players within the system play in the G-league.

Garrison Matthews and 2020 second-round pick Cassius Winston are the Wizards players currently on two-way contracts.