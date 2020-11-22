DC’s Capital Long Drive Classic to be broadcast on the Golf Channel in December

The Capital Long Drive Classic invited four male and four female long-drive artists to the competition on Oct. 24. It will be shown on Dec. 17 at 11 a.m. and December 20 at 5 p.m. on Golf Channel.

The sports fields tucked in West Potomac Park, between the Jefferson and Martin Luther King Jr. memorials along the Tidal Basin, are usually filled with people participating in recreational activities, such as softball or volleyball.

But this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, they were eerily empty: except for a made-for-TV golf event in October.

The Capital Long Drive Classic invited four male and four female long-drive professionals for a first-ever golf event of its kind held adjacent from the National Mall on Oct. 24.

Less than a month after being played, golf fans waiting to see the event have the broadcasting details.

It will be shown on Dec. 17 at 11 a.m. and Dec. 20 at 5 p.m. on the Golf Channel. It will be hosted by local sportscaster Chick Hernandez and long-drive competitor Troy Mullins.

The event had limited fans due to the pandemic. It was the first year of the D.C. competition, but according to a news release from Events DC, there should be more to come.

“We look forward to hosting this event annually in the heart of the District and highlighting not only the D.C. region as a golf destination but its local participating athletes and passionate youth community,” said Gregory O’Dell, the president and CEO of Events DC.

The event was organized by Events DC and included a youth clinic with My Brother’s Birdies at the East Potomac Park golf course. The nonprofit introduces golf to kids who might have access to learn and watch the sport.