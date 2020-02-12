Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Auburn 61, Fort Chiswell 40 Bassett 58, Patrick County 48 Bethel 65, Denbigh 61, OT Bishop O’Connell…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Auburn 61, Fort Chiswell 40

Bassett 58, Patrick County 48

Bethel 65, Denbigh 61, OT

Bishop O’Connell 74, Dematha, Md. 52

Bland County 63, George Wythe-Wytheville 60

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 56, Kenston Forest 50

Craig County 54, Highland-Monterey 50

Episcopal 78, Bullis, Md. 65

Gar-Field 62, Woodbridge 56

George Mason 69, Broad Run 60

Goochland 59, Cumberland 46

Henrico 74, Hermitage 59

Highland Springs 72, Glen Allen 39

James River-Midlothian 50, Thomas Dale 46

Jamestown 63, New Kent 56

Lafayette 43, Poquoson 35

Louisa 64, Orange County 55

Massaponax 43, Patrick Henry-Ashland 39

Norcom 56, Western Branch 52

Norfolk Christian School 84, Northampton 76

Patriot 80, Osbourn 58

R.E. Lee-Staunton 82, Waynesboro 66

Radford 72, Giles 26

Smithfield 60, Grafton 48

Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 46, Fort Defiance 40

Tabb 53, Bruton 52

Trinity Episcopal 99, Christchurch 68

Twin Springs 80, Council 56

Union 39, Eastside 31

Warhill 69, York 50

Washington & Lee 69, Essex 57

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Appomattox 54, Heritage-Lynchburg 40

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 44, Kenston Forest 37

Cosby 59, Midlothian 52

Covington 41, Parry McCluer 31

Fort Chiswell 62, Auburn 54

Fort Defiance 55, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 49

George Wythe-Wytheville 71, Bland County 44

Hanover 48, Deep Run 26

Henrico 56, Hermitage 35

King William 55, West Point 14

Louisa 68, Orange County 31

Maggie L. Walker GS 47, J.R. Tucker 34

Narrows 71, Bath County 55

Northampton 56, Norfolk Christian School 48

Patrick County 50, Bassett 14

Powhatan 63, Goochland 49

TJ-Richmond 53, John Marshall 41

Union 60, Eastside 42

York 49, Jamestown 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

James River-Midlothian vs. Thomas Dale, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

